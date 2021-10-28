Informa Markets Fashion Announces SOURCING at MAGIC 2022 Dates

SAN FRANCISCO — October 28, 2021 — SOURCING at MAGIC, organized by . SOURCING at MAGIC’s hybrid event will return in 2022 and will take place from February 13-16, 2022, and August 7-10, 2022 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Running in tandem to the February and August physical events, SOURCING at MAGIC Online will also return on February 1 – April 1, 2022, and again in the second half of the year, with dates to be announced.

Committed to the evolution of the fashion supply chain, SOURCING at MAGIC’s 2022 events will provide access to new and innovative supply chain solutions, sustainable resources, cutting-edge fashion technology focused on retail solutions, networking, and extended visibility into the industry’s most critical global issues.

In its second season as a hybrid event, SOURCING at MAGIC 2022 editions will once again offer both physical and digital shopping and showcasing opportunities, featuring exhibitors from both well-known and new interest regions for apparel and footwear manufacturing, textiles, and supply chain solutions. In addition to physical booth space and digital representation within SOURCING at MAGIC Online, suppliers who are unable to attend the event in-person will be able to showcase physical samples within a dedicated shared space on the event floor in Las Vegas, with an opportunity for buyers to directly connect with the supplier via video conferencing. First introduced at the August 2021 edition, this hybrid approach of physical sampling combined with digital connection not only helps to bridge globalized commerce and connections, but it also supports continued market presence despite ongoing international travel disruptions and allows participating suppliers new and inventive ways to engage with the onsite community in a productive manner.

“With the global supply chain making major headlines and a critical focus for businesses in the coming year, now more than ever, fashion brands and retailers are re-examining ways to update, or diversify their sourcing and supply chain, says Andreu David, VP of SOURCING at MAGIC at Informa Markets Fashion. “There’s a plethora of new technologies, innovations, and sustainable alternatives that can streamline and/or cost save for businesses by directly connecting with exhibitors available onsite and online or through the organic connection, discovery, networking, and education that’s happening on the show floor.”

In addition to the show’s diverse roster of exhibitors, the events will also host a variety of speaking and educational sessions featuring sourcing and supply-chain experts and industry thought leaders – such as Edward Hertzman from The Sourcing Journal, Ilse Metchek from CFA, and Frances Harder from Fashion for Profit – further emphasizing the event as a larger business resource relevant for both startups to mature businesses.

Posted October 28, 2021

Source: SOURCING at MAGIC