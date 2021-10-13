PURA Features Hemp Blue Jeans As Validation Of Farmersville Hemp Brand Opportunity

DALLAS — October 12, 2021 — Puration, Inc. (“PURA”) is building hemp processing and cultivation partnerships with the intention of establishing an industrial hemp brand cooperative under the Farmersville Hemp Brand name. In the fashion that Sun-Maid Raisins collectively markets for growers all selling under one brand name, PURA plans to collectively market for multiple hemp growers and processors under the Farmersville Hemp Brand name.

Today, Forbes published on article on Levi’s current and growing use of hemp in its blue jeans: “Levi’s Aims To Use More Hemp For Its Fashion Collections”

PURA highlight’s Levi’s hemp initiative as one prominent example of the overall market opportunity for hemp.

The overall global industrial hemp market was estimated at $5 billion in 2019 and expected to grow to $36 billion by 2026.

A key strategy to the Farmersville Hemp Brand collective marketing initiative will be to conduct focused, hands-on seminars for established companies with existing products that do not incorporate hemp and demonstrate to those established companies how hemp can be used to innovate their existing product lines.

The company recently broke ground on its 70-acre property in Farmersville Texas. A construction pad has been cleared for the building of multiple buildings where PURA will facilitate hands-on marketing for a wide variety of products that can be derived from hemp.

The Farmersville Hemp Brand Facility will be able to host client companies for seminars to demonstrate hemp processing and how hemp can be used as a natural, cost effective and even superior alternative to currently available construction materials, nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals, clothing, fuel, and plastics – to name just a few. According to one source, more than 25,000 products can be made from hemp.

PURA does not plan to wait on the completion of construction in Farmersville to begin its seminars. PURA intends to imminently complete its hemp innovation curriculum and launch its first seminars in Q4 2021.

Posted October 13, 2021

Source: Puration, Inc.