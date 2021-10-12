GoCustom Clothing Adopts Kornit Avalanche HD6, KornitX Workflow Platform For Digitized Production Efficiency On Demand 

DUESSELDORF, Germany — October 7, 2021 — Kornit Digital announced today that U.K.-based GoCustom Clothing has installed the Kornit Avalanche HD6 system for on-demand, direct-to-garment (DTG) digtal production. This installment coincides with GoCustom Clothing’s implementation of the KornitX platform, which provides a streamlined end-to-end workflow between the brand’s online customer stores and their production floor.

A family-run business since its founding in 1994, GoCustom Clothing offers print and embroidery services, and began by providing workwear for local businesses before branching out to school hoodies and uniforms. As their e-commerce business grew and orders became more diverse, GoCustom Clothing determined it was best to add digital DTG production capabilities, which could accommodate both orders of 1,000-plus pieces and single pieces. GoCustom originally invested in a Kornit Storm system for on-demand production, before upgrading to a Kornit Avalanche HD6 for increased capacity.

Kornit Avalanche HD6 can digitally produce numerous apparel types without considerable setup time. Pallets can be changed quickly to handle different sizes and applications, versus the costly and time-consuming processes associated with screen printing operations. Furthermore, digitizing operations with KornitX, Kornit’s operating system for on-demand sustainable fashion, means increased control and management of the end-to-end fulfillment process, from front-end steps including design, order management, and virtual catalog to smart routing of orders, production, packaging, and shipping.

“Kornit’s system is the best system we found, giving us the capability we need with its overall quality, speed, throughput, and sustainability,” said Hamish Eccles, digital marketing director at GoCustom Clothing. “The KornitX workflow operating system allows us to connect directly with our customers and take small orders, which are then processed very simply. Through our Shopify application, if somebody is running a Shopify store, they can simply use our app, and immediately design products directly within Shopify, which would then come through to our system via KornitX, where we would then print and ship the product.”

“The Kornit Avalanche HD6 provided us the quality and definition we were looking for by producing extrememly fine detail on these full-color prints,” added Tom Mason, GoCustom Clothing’s sales director. “You can really push the limits in terms of volume with the machine, and can run jobs you couldn’t just do before.”

“Kornit’s differentiated technology offers true end-to-end digitization of the production experience, so businesses like GoCustom Clothing can provide consumers unlimited design possibilities, in any quantity, and fulfill them faster than ever,” said Chris Govier, Kornit Digital Europe, Middle East, and Africa managing director. “By eliminating inventory concerns and producing any number of pieces whenever the demand or opportunity is required, our customers, like GoCustom Clothing, become more agile, profitable, and sustainable.”

Posted October 12, 2021

Source: Kornit