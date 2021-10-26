Accel Unite Revolutionizes Healthcare Isolation Gown

HOUSTON, Texas — October 26, 2021 — Accel Unite is beyond excited to announce its team has developed a new design for reusable isolation gowns that are not only more cost-effective, but also provide better protection for both the wearer and the environment.

Every year, hospitals and medical facilities use billions of disposable, single-use isolation gowns. It’s a number that only increased with the arrival of the COVID-19. In fact, at the height of the pandemic, some healthcare institutions were using 10,000 disposable isolation gowns per day. Due to increased demand and supply chain issues from Asia, providers across the country were fearful they would run out of isolation gowns and other PPE.

Megan Eddings, founder and CEO of Accel Unite, knew there had to be a better way. She and her team immediately began researching the current offerings for isolation gowns and started working on designing a better gown. After collaborating with Healthcare Infection Control, Eddings and her team designed a new style of isolation gown that is now patent pending in 153 countries. Accel Unite is also registered with the FDA.

Better for the Environment

“We all know about the damaging effects of single-use plastics on our environment and our oceans. I couldn’t even begin to fathom the effects of plastic gowns,” Eddings said. “I knew my team and I had to create a solution that would not only focus on protecting the healthcare hero, but also protecting the environment.”

Instead of being thrown away, Accel Unite’s gowns can be washed at home or by a commercial launderer.

Increased Protection for Healthcare Providers

Accel Unite’s gowns are also able to better protect the wearer from contaminants.

Many reusable gowns tie in the back of the neck, requiring the wearer to put their contaminated sleeves near their face and neck. Accel Unite’s gowns are different. They have a snap behind the neck, enabling the wearer to tug the gown at the chest or shoulders to remove it. They never have to put their contaminated sleeves near their face and neck.

Accel Unite’s gowns also have ties on the side instead of in the back, so they’re easily tied and adjusted. In addition, they include an optional thumb loop, which prevents the gown’s sleeves from riding up.

When testing the gowns, the Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation (AAMI) standards were used. The AAMI standards focus on liquid barrier performance and protection in the critical zones of gowns.

Reduced Cost for Medical Facilities

Besides being a more sustainable and safe option, Accel Unite’s gowns are also less expensive per wear, compared to most disposable gowns. Hospitals, nursing homes, schools, clinics, and other medical facilities now have the option to incorporate a gown solution that reduces costs by as much as 25 to 50 percent.

And, because the gowns are made in North America, supply chain concerns are greatly reduced.

“Healthcare institutions can be proud to share with their community and staff that they are making decisions that are decreasing their environmental impact, while also keeping safety and protection at the forefront,” Eddings said. “Accel Unite isolation gowns provide increased protection compared to other reusable gowns, provide peace of mind in knowing they will not run out, and mirrors their sustainability initiatives.”

Posted October 26, 2021

Source: Accel Unite