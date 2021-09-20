Wrangler® Launches Its Most Sustainable Denim Yet, Featuring Planet-Friendly Fiber Made from Textile Waste

GREENSBORO, N. C. — September 20, 2021 — Wrangler®, a global icon in jeanswear and casual apparel, today announced that it has teamed up with Infinited Fiber Co. to incorporate Infinna™ — regenerated, recyclable fibers — into its global denim range for its Fall 2021 collection, the brand’s most sustainable denim yet. Combined with industry-leading innovations including Indigood™, foam-dye technology that lowers wastewater by more than 99 percent, and an e-flow finishing process, this collection represents Wrangler’s next steps in circularity, water reduction and reduced environmental impact.

“Wrangler is committed to continually pushing the sustainability standards for denim,” said Dhruv Agarwal, senior director, Innovation, Sustainability, and Product Development, Kontoor Brands. “We believe our work with Infinited Fiber Company and the introduction of Infinna once again raises the bar in terms of environmental performance of our denim products without compromising the comfort and quality consumers expect from Wrangler. The introduction of Infinna is an additional fiber complement to cotton and an important step forward in the commercialization and adoption of circularity in the apparel supply chain.”

The shared journey to a circular future for textiles began for Wrangler and Infinited Fiber Co. in 2015, when the commercial viability of Infinited Fiber’s technology was first being evaluated and Wrangler began its pursuit of circularity. As Infinited Fiber built their technology and company, Wrangler’s Innovation Team was among the first to see the innovation’s potential, helping Infinited Fiber understand the industry’s technical requirements for the fiber and completing preliminary tests and trials on fabrics made with Infinna. The Wrangler brand’s steadfast commitment to a more circular supply chain and Infinited Fiber’s superior process technology brought this truly unique denim fabric to life over six years.

“We are grateful to the Wrangler Innovation Team for their long-term support, for being one of the early adaptors of Infinna and for turning our innovation into a beautiful denim that will unlock a new level of circularity in the textile industry,” said Petri Alava, CEO and co-founder, Infinited Fiber Co.

Responsible Fiber

Infinna is a premium fiber with a similar feel to the soft-yet-durable cotton of traditional denim, but is created from textile waste. This means clothing and textiles that already exist can be recycled repeatedly, saving them from landfill, and decreasing the reliance on “virgin” fiber. Conventional cotton production is known for its extensive water and pesticide consumption, while Infinna can be produced with a fraction of the water using responsible chemistry.

Industry-Leading, Sustainable Production

Building on Wrangler’s commitment to circularity, water savings and reduced environmental impact of its apparel, the Infinited Blue FW21 collection is created from fabric made from Infinna fibers and features Wrangler’s Indigood and e-flow innovations designed to significantly reduce water, energy and chemical use. Indigood Foam-Dye entirely replaces the traditional water vats and chemical baths of conventional indigo dyeing, reducing wastewater by more than 99 percent. In addition, the brand has adopted an e-flow technology that uses “nano bubbles” to distribute chemical products more efficiently during the finishing process of the fabric, resulting in a lower environmental impact.

The Infinited Blue collection includes signature pieces from Wrangler’s 70-plus year history – the men’s Western jacket (124MJ) and men’s Western jeans (11MWZ). The Infinited Blue FW21 ICONS jeans and jacket are available online.

Posted September 20, 2021

Source: Wrangler®, part of Kontoor Brands Inc.