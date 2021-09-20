Weinberg Capital Group Acquires Drake Waterfowl Systems Provider Of Hunting, Fishing, And Casual Apparel For Outdoor Enthusiasts

CLEVELAND — September 20, 2021 — Weinberg Capital Group (WCG) is pleased to announce the acquisition of Drake Waterfowl Systems, a provider of hunting, fishing, and casual apparel for outdoor enthusiasts sold under the Drake brand name. Based in Olive Branch, Miss., Drake offers a complete line of apparel ranging from jackets to headwear, as well as a wide variety of complementary products such as waders, blinds, and accessories.

Founded in 2002, Drake was the first company to design innovative, technical apparel specifically for waterfowl hunting. Over the last two decades, Drake has grown to become an authority in the category and has built a highly loyal customer base through its continued focus on product quality. In addition to its waterfowl offering, Drake also offers branded apparel for deer hunting (Non-Typical), turkey hunting (Ol’ Tom), and fishing (Drake Performance Fishing), as well as casual apparel for men, women, and children. Today, Drake sells its products through its extensive big box and dealer retail network and on its website.

“We look forward to partnering with management to build on Drake’s strong legacy within the hunting and outdoor enthusiast community,” said WCG Partner Nick Leiby.

“We are very excited and proud to have the opportunity to partner with WCG to take our brands to the next level while remaining true to the core values that got the Company to where it is today,” said Drake CEO John Woodard. “Success in the outdoor industry starts and ends with relationships and being easy to do business with, a philosophy shared by WCG.”

WCG is actively seeking add-ons for Drake.

Posted September 20, 2021

Source: Weinberg Capital Group