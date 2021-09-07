SPESA To Host 2021 Executive Conference In Boston October 27-28, 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. — September 2, 2021 — The Sewn Products Equipment and Suppliers of the Americas (SPESA) will host its annual Executive Conference Wednesday, October 27, and Thursday, October 28, at the historic Omni Parker House in the heart of downtown Boston. The two-day event, themed “Riding the Momentum,” will bring together industry professionals for learning, networking, and the opportunity to explore Boston in a fun and memorable way. This is the first in-person Executive Conference SPESA has hosted since its 2019 version, which took place in New Orleans. Last year’s event was held virtually.

This year’s Executive Conference will take place at an important time in history for the sewn products industry. The industry has experienced a surge of momentum over the past two years as it adopted new technologies, mended supply chains, and developed more flexible manufacturing strategies — much of which was done in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Through a combination of keynote addresses and panel discussions, the conference will aim to discuss how the industry landscape has shifted over the past few years, while also doing a deep dive into where the industry is headed next.

“I’ve watched the industry get knocked down, build itself back up, and turn challenge into opportunity,” said SPESA President Michael McDonald. “During this year’s Executive Conference, we will take time to reflect on the past, but devote most of the event to discussing how we can maintain momentum looking ahead to the future.”

As a new feature this year, SPESA will be hosting an offsite tour to a local manufacturing facility on Thursday, October 29. This optional activity is a value-add for member and non-member registrants interested in attending.

Registration for the Executive Conference is currently open. As an added member benefit this year, SPESA members are being offered a discounted registration rate of $645. The non-member registration rate is $695. Registration for both members and non-members includes all education, the offsite tour, and networking events on the evenings of October 27 and 28. A spouse rate of $245 is also available, which includes access to both networking events on the evenings of October 27 and 28.

SPESA is offering a limited-time discount of $50 on all event registration through September 15, 2021. Registrants will be asked to use code “Boston” at checkout to receive the discount.

An agenda for the Executive Conference will be available soon. Visit www.spesa.org to learn more.

Posted September 7, 2021

Source: SPESA