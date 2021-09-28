Pact Secures $7.5 Million In Funding From Gerber Finance

NEW YORK CITY — September 21, 2021 — Pact — maker of sustainable, certified organic cotton clothing — today announced it received $7.5 million in funding from Gerber Finance, an eCapital company and the leading finance partner for companies experiencing accelerated growth. Pact is working with Gerber Finance’s Naturally Gerber division, which supports companies within the fast-growing natural products space, from clean label, organic and non-GMO products, to sustainable design and packaging.

Pact makes clothing and linens from certified organic cotton and partners with Fair Trade Certified™ factories to ensure care for both people and planet. Their product line includes clothing for women, men, babies, and kids as well as bath towels and bedding. The $7.5 million in funding from Gerber Finance will aid in supporting Pact’s inventory growth, new marketing initiatives, and investment into new channels of distribution.

“Thanks to the introduction by our private equity sponsor, Sunrise Strategic Partners, we realized very quickly that Gerber Finance was a perfect match in more ways than one,” said Drew Cook, CFO of Pact. “Everyone we’ve met at Gerber Finance believes in our business model, understands ecommerce, and values the aspects of our brand that make us unique. This played out with a flexible, well-structured piece of debt that can grow with us and provides the funding needed for us to continue our profitable growth without diluting existing shareholders.”

“We truly believe in Pact’s mission, values and dedication to sustainability,” said Jennifer Palmer, CEO of Gerber Finance. “Through our Naturally Gerber Finance division we are committed to supporting natural brands that have a positive impact on the health of people and the planet, and we couldn’t be more excited to see Pact grow and expand in a highly competitive industry.”

Gerber launched its Naturally Gerber Finance division in 2020 to serve the needs of its growing base of natural products companies in its portfolio. The team has funded over dozens of natural products companies including Stasher, Coola, and Om Mushroom Superfood.

Posted September 28, 2021

Source: Pact