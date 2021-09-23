Health Supply US Completes Deliveries Of American Made Medical Gowns To Strategic National Stockpile, Pledges Continued Investments In Domestic Manufacturing

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — September 23, 2021 — Health Supply US (HSUS), a U.S.-based manufacturer of medical devices and supplies, has completed final deliveries of 100% American-made medical gowns to help replenish the Strategic National Stockpile, the company announced Thursday.

HSUS successfully delivered more than 8.7 million domestically produced medical isolation gowns over the past 12 months in response to the nation’s demand for critical medical supplies due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During peak production, HSUS created and supported thousands of jobs across five states. Nearly 85% of the manufacturing jobs were held by women and people of color.

“Our American workers and factories stand ready to continue producing critically-needed medical gowns right here in the United States,” said Aaron Petrosky, Executive Vice President of HSUS. “We’ve proven through American ingenuity and innovation that the United States can still compete in the global marketplace. Indeed, the future can be made in America — by all of America — if we commit to continue investing in our domestic industrial base.”

In September 2020, the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency, in coordination with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, awarded HSUS nine prime contracts worth a total of $194 million after a rigorous open and unrestricted competition. The contract terms and conditions required 100% of the end item’s materials and components must be manufactured in the United States, in compliance with the Berry Amendment.

Amid supply chain disruptions during the COVID-19 peak, HSUS committed to restoring domestic manufacturing capabilities by investing millions of dollars in equipment, facilities, workforce training, and research and development in the United States. In partnership with Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) and Gerber Technology (now Lectra), HSUS developed new, highly efficient methods to significantly increase the throughput of its production lines. To ensure compliance with U.S. regulatory standards, HSUS completed full product safety testing, government-led facility inspections, and QA/QC audits at each of its domestic manufacturing locations.

“In anticipation of the current contemplated changes to the Buy American Act in 2021, which we are following closely, we pledge our resources and continued commitment to supporting our nation’s efforts to revitalize our domestic industrial base, in order to secure a diverse and resilient public health supply chain,” Petrosky said.

Posted September 23, 2021

Source: Health Supply US, (HSUS)