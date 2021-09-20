E*Retrace: Recycled, Carbon Positive And Traceable Yarns Introduced To Market

SINGAPORE — September 20, 2021 — A unique partnership with ECOLIFE YARNS® (Belda Lloréns), IMPETUS Group, Good Earth Cotton® and FIBRETRACE® has resulted in a collection of completely traceable, recycled and carbon positive fiber yarns being introduced to market.

Ecolife collects pre-consumer and post-consumer waste textiles including cotton, linen and cellulose which are processed into new yarns. To maintain environmental integrity, yet add a soft and breathable quality, Good Earth Cotton — the world’s first carbon positive cotton grown in Australia — is added.

The E*Retrace® yarn collection consists of three different blends:

E*RetraceCO+® is the first recycled and carbon positive yarn, made from 30-percent recycled cellulosic fibre and 70-percent Good Earth Cotton®. Open-End Process + Fibretrace;

E*ReTrace100® is 100-percent recycled fiber, 30-percent post-industrial recycled fiber mechanical process + 70-percent pre/post consumer recycled fiber. Open-End Process + Fibretrace; and

E*Retrace30® is made of 30-percent recycled fibers post-industrial mechanical process blended with 70-percent Good Earth Cotton, tencel or viscose. Open-End Process + Fibretrace.

All E*Retrace yarns are backed by the power of Fibretrace transparency technology. Fibretrace provides brands with the highly coveted solution for supply chain custody to verify sustainability claims and authenticity of fiber through real-time verification and quantification.

“Ecolife has long provided brands with innovative and sustainable yarn solutions, our goal has been to continuously work towards net-zero climate impact. Our partnership with Impetus, Good Earth Cotton and Fibretrace allows us to take another step forward and answer the global market demand for positive impact textile solutions,” said Francisco Mataix, director of Belda Lloréns and ECOLIFE.

Belda Lloréns works alongside several high-profile brands with Ecolife, including Kering, Adidas, Ganni and Zara — the goal of the business is to produce high quality, conscious and responsibly made products.

Through this industry-wide global collaboration, we can see that a net-zero impact future for textiles is possible.

The E*Retrace® yarn collection will be available through Belda Lloréns ECOLIFE® from September 2021.

Posted September 20, 2021

Source: FIBRETRACE®