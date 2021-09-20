DICKIES® Launches United by Good Work Campaign

FORT WORTH, Texas — September 20, 2021 — As part of Dickies’ commitment to championing the dignity of work, the leading global workwear brand has launched its latest multimedia marketing campaign, United by Good Work. Building upon 2020’s United by Inspiration campaign, which reflected the world’s state of isolation and a craving of unity through inspiration, this fall’s United by Good Work celebrates joy and hope as communities come together again by shining a light on the good work that has been accomplished and the good work to come.

United by Good Work focuses on three purpose-driven communities that are creating meaningful change and celebrating the joys of working together again by nurturing others, addressing basic human needs, and challenging the current system:

Alma Backyard Farms was inspired by juvenile offenders and prisoners eager to transform their lives and communities by giving back to the communities they took from and were taken away from. Alma addresses the issue that people experiencing incarceration have limited opportunities to see and interact with nature and very few opportunities to nurture others.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles (Habitat LA) believes that everyone needs a safe, decent, affordable place to live regardless of any views or other distinctions that too often divide us. Shelter is a basic human need and Habitat LA seeks to eliminate substandard housing by making decent, sustainable, and affordable housing a reality.

11:11 Creative Collective is a woman-led art and culture non-profit that partners with artists and the arts community to develop and execute accessible public art installations and arts-related educational programming. 11:11 believes the arts are humanity’s loudest voice and the organization works to facilitate its preservation.

“We’ve all had a lot of time to reflect and, although the past year has not been easy, as a society we’re emerging with a new sense of appreciation,” said Denny Bruce, Global Brand president, Dickies. “At Dickies, we can’t think of a better way to apply that appreciation than by celebrating these communities that are united by good work.”

Dickies partnered with global creative house, Dazed, to produce United by Good Work, which will launch through a multi-platform marketing campaign that includes global digital, social media and custom content that personifies communities doing good work.

Posted September 20, 2021

Source: Dickies