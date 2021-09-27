Carhartt Launches New SuperDux™ Collection For Hardworking People Who Love The Rugged Outdoors

DEARBORN, Mich.— September 27, 2021 — Over the past 18 months there has been an increasing number of people finding their way back to the land, spending more time outdoors, discovering new passions and re-igniting old ones. Which is why Carhartt brought back its SuperDux™ line of versatile outerwear that’s born from work and built for play.

Introduced by Hamilton Carhartt’s son, Wylie Carhartt, the original SuperDux line was launched in 1930 and featured a variety of waterproof products for hunters and fishermen alike. Today, this highly functional gear — including a variety of jackets, vests and bibs for both men and women — is perfect for fishing, hiking, camping or any outdoor excursion. The SuperDux line truly represents the intersection of classic Carhartt durability and technical outdoor performance.

“Carhartt has been building outdoor gear for hardworking people since 1930,” said Alex Guerrero, senior vice president, general manager, Global Product at Carhartt. “With our newly updated SuperDux line, consumers get a one-of-a-kind combination of fabric and features that offer the versatility and functionality for the outdoors, but grounded in the durability they expect from our brand.”

Each piece in the new SuperDux line features Carhartt’s Rugged Flex®, Rain Defender® and Wind Fighter® technology — making it built to stretch and move with you, and adding an extra layer of protection against outdoor elements. The gear also features the look of traditional duck with either a lighter nylon fabric (35-percent weight reduction) with 3M Thinsulate™ for warmth without added weight or a unique, nylon stretch shell laminated with a dense Sherpa to keep warm while offering a softer touch.

The Carhartt SuperDux collection includes:

Relaxed Fit Insulated Traditional Coat (Men’s and Women’s);

Sherpa-Lined Detroit Jacket (Men’s);

Relaxed Fit Sherpa-Lined Active Jac (Men’s); and

Relaxed Fit Sherpa-Lined Jacket (Women’s).

All jackets feature storm cuffs for added protection, an adjustable drop-tail hem for a custom fit and coverage and a variety of secure pockets.

Relaxed Fit Sherpa Lined Vest (Men’s); and

Relaxed Fit Insulated Bib Overall (Men’s and Women’s).

Bib Overalls feature a Sherpa-lined top, Thinsulate down the leg, and CORDURA® reinforced kick panels for maximum wear and tear protection. The women’s bib overall also includes a zippered drop seat.

Posted September 27, 2021

Source: Carhartt Inc.