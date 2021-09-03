3DLOOK Shares Free Access To Its Mobile Body Measuring Solutions With Fashion Schools

SAN MATEO, CA — September 1, 2021 — 3DLOOK, the creator of the world’s leading patented mobile body scanning technology, today announced that it is sharing free access to its tools with fashion design schools in order to show emerging talents how technology can aid the design process and prepare them for fashion’s digital future. The company’s Mobile Tailor solution will allow aspiring designers at participating educational institutions to use 3D design software to create and customize perfectly fitting garments based on precise 3D body models without needing to take in-person measurements or hold fittings with models.

Mobile Tailor is a self-service solution that helps designers capture accurate body data remotely. The solution requires no technical expertise to use and generates 85 measurements from just two photos taken on any smartphone on any background in under 30 seconds. Fashion design students at participating schools will be able to send and receive measurement data through a personal workspace and export unique 3D body avatars that are fully compatible with all common 3D fashion design software solutions.

“We initially launched Mobile Tailor to support made-to-measure fashion businesses and their customers during the pandemic. The solution didn’t just help many of our clients to stay in business, but allowed them to scale despite the lockdowns that shuttered their stores. With our partners enjoying drastic improvements to their operations, the solution will continue to play an important role in creating clothes that consumers love,” said Vadim Rogovskiy, co-founder and CEO of 3DLOOK. “As part of our commitment to driving innovation in the fashion industry, we’re now offering free access to this solution to design students, so they can continue to develop the skills and expertise that will enable them to thrive as the industry undergoes a rapid digital transformation.”

3DLOOK originally launched Mobile Tailor in June 2020 as an affordable version of its enterprise solutions to support smaller bespoke fashion businesses that needed a simple and easy way to measure their customers remotely in order to continue operating during pandemic lockdowns. To support the next generation of designers, the company is now offering free access to the solution, normally priced at $999 per month, to fashion design schools worldwide.

Educational institutions can apply to receive free access to 3DLOOK’s Mobile Tailor by filling out a simple form on the company’s website: https://3dlook.me/fashion-schools

