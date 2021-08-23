New Balance And Coco Gauff Reveal The Tennis Star’s First Collection

BOSTON, MA — August 23, 2021 — Today, global athletic leader New Balance, together with Coco Gauff, the youngest ranked player in the top 100, unveil the New Balance Coco Gauff Collection, exclusively with Foot Locker Women. Since signing with New Balance in 2018 at the age of 14, Coco Gauff has broken many firsts: she is the youngest player in the history to qualify for the main draw of Wimbledon and is the youngest American to reach the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam since 1997.

The full collection will be available on New Balance and Foot Locker websites starting Thursday, August 26th, with the suggested retail prices ranging from $35 for the Graphic Tee to $100 for the Printed Windbreaker and $89.99 for the 327.

“I loved working with the design team on the inspiration boards and seeing it fully come to life at the photo shoot was a dream come true,” says Team New Balance Tennis Athlete Coco Gauff. “I wanted to push it with the graphics and fit of the collection so I am pumped to finally see it in store and let fans get their hands on it.”

“Coco is an exceptional young woman on and off the court and we loved working with her! We wanted to make sure that the same excitement Coco brought to all our design meetings was reflected in her collection and we are thrilled to see the product come to market while she is playing in NY,” says Brittany Branch, New Balance Senior Product Manager for Global Lifestyle Apparel. “When it came to the design of this collection, Coco drew a lot of inspiration from the 90’s and the energy that comes from New York City.”

The New Balance Coco Gauff Collection features the fashion-forward 327 lifestyle footwear model, as well as apparel pieces inspired by her love of the 90’s. The bright colors and graphic designs found throughout the collection are reminiscent of the decade that have influenced Coco’s style and were the focus of brainstorm conversations with the New Balance design team. Images of Coco modeling the collection show the tennis star sitting on an inflatable chair, chatting on a landline while twirling the cord and listening to an old-fashion CD player and will be seen on social media, within retail stores and across New Balance and Foot Locker websites.

In addition to the bold colors and oversized silhouettes, the graphic print found on the windbreaker, jogger, fitted shorts and various tops was inspired by Coco’s appreciation for graffiti and street art. This graphic is a graffiti style rendering of Coco’s very own signature, further showcasing how personally involved she was in this collection.

Posted August 23, 2021

Source: New Balance Athletics