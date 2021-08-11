Hanesbrands Has Promoted Maria Teza To Senior Vice President Of The Champion Brand In The United States

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — August 11, 2021 — HanesBrands, a global leader in iconic apparel brands, today announced that Maria Teza has been promoted to senior vice president of the Champion brand in the United States, effective Sept. 1, 2021.

Teza will play a key role in growing Champion into a global $3 billion brand as part of the company’s Full Potential plan.

“Maria is a dynamic, strategic leader who has a track record of building high-performing teams and delivering results,” said Jon Ram, group president of global activewear. “She will focus on forging deeper connections with consumers, creating compelling products and expanding our channels.”

Teza has more than 30 years in the apparel industry, with nearly 20 years at HanesBrands. During the last 10 years, she has led businesses across the company’s activewear, basics and intimates portfolio – most recently as vice president and general manager of intimates. In this role, Teza and her team led the Bali and Playtex brands’ return to growth.

“I’m honored to lead such an iconic brand and talented team as we unlock the Full Potential of HanesBrands,” Teza said. “It is great to be back on the Champion brand, which has come so far and has enormous opportunities ahead. I look forward to building on the brand’s success by driving growth in the United States.”

Teza holds a bachelor of science degree in textile manufacturing and management from Clemson University.

Posted August 11, 2021

Source: HanesBrands