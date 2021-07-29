SPESA To Host 10th Advancements In Manufacturing Technologies Conference This August In Raleigh, NC

RALEIGH, NC — July 21, 2021 — The Sewn Products Equipment and Suppliers of the Americas (SPESA) will host its 10th Advancements in Manufacturing Technologies Conference on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 in Raleigh, NC. Similar to 2019, the event will be co-located with Techtextil North America at the Raleigh Convention Center.

For more than a decade, the Advancements Conference has served as a unique opportunity for industry professionals to hear from leaders on the frontline of sewn products manufacturing and engage in productive dialogue on how to best tackle the changing landscape of the industry. This year’s event is especially important as it will touch on how the industry will operate in a post-Covid-19 world.

Specifically, the one-day event will be organized into four panel discussions that will cover how supply chains have shifted over the past few years; how new innovations in customization and flexible manufacturing are changing the production landscape; what new technologies and trends are on the horizon beyond traditional sewing; and, the current landscape of workforce development. The conference will feature speakers from CGS; DAP America, Inc.; Gerber Technology, a Lectra Company; Morgan Tecnica America Inc.; Henderson Sewing Machine Co.; Mitsubishi Electric Industrial Sewing Machines; Brother International Corp.; Shima Seiki; Shimmy Technologies; Motif; and the Zeis Textiles Extension at North Carolina State University.

“We’re thrilled for the opportunity to finally gather in-person,” said SPESA President, Michael McDonald. “More than anything, we’re looking forward to hearing from some of the industry’s key players on how they have adapted and pivoted over the past eighteen months. I’ve been in awe to see the industry continue to evolve and innovate during a time that saw historic global disruption caused by the pandemic. This will truly be a time to reflect, learn, and grow.”

Registration to the Advancements Conference includes access to the full-day event with lunch. Each attendee will also receive a Techtextil North America exhibit hall pass ($115 value) and access to an evening reception following the conference. This year’s Techtextil North America will feature a Texprocess Americas Pavilion and a chance for attendees to meet with machinery, equipment, and technology suppliers.

Source: The Sewn Products Equipment and Suppliers of the Americas (SPESA)