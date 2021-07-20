Sock Manufacturing Company, Renfro Brands, Appoints Kadian Langlais As Chief Marketing Officer

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — July 20, 2021 — Renfro Brands, announces Kadian Langlais has been named Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Previously Vice President, DTC & Digital, Kadian has been an integral part of Renfro’s digital growth for over three years recently guiding its rebrand to Renfro Brands and launch of direct-to-consumer marketplace, Loops & Wales. As Renfro celebrates its 100-years in the legwear industry, Kadian will play a vital role as the company looks to expand beyond its manufacturing roots to drive deeper connections and engagement with its consumers for its brand portfolio.

“After the news of our recent acquisition by The Renco Group, the appointment of our CMO is a critical step in our long-term growth plans as we look to reflect the perspective of our consumers in every aspect of our business,” said Stan Jewell, CEO of Renfro Brands. “Kadian will play an important role in the execution of this strategy, overseeing the planning and development of Renfro’s global consumer connectivity initiative which leverages end-consumer insights to expand brand and customer value propositions.”

Kadian brings over 20 years’ experience across the retail marketing, e-commerce, buying, planning, and consulting spectrum. Prior to joining Renfro, Kadian consulted with leading brands and retailers on their e-commerce and digital marketing strategies. Kadian has also held several roles at legwear company, Kayser-Roth Corporation, where she championed their digital vision and strategy throughout the organization working directly with brands including No Nonsense, HUE and Simply Vera.

“As a leading heritage brand with deep roots within the legwear industry, Renfro has pioneered some of the most important innovations in socks, from standardizing sock sizes to eliminating sock seams, Renfro has unmatched expertise and knowledge,” said Kadian Langlais, SVP and CMO of Renfro Brands. “I’m eager to build a deeper relationship with our consumers and apply these insights to drive exponential growth for Renfro and our portfolio of brands.”

Renfro is continuing to make strategic appointments across its C-Suite to attract and retain top talent and further establish its leading position within the marketplace, recently appointing Corena Norris as Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer, and General Counsel.

Posted July 20, 2021

Source: Renfro Brands