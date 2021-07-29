NexTex Innovations Presents New Turbodry Technology Collections At Outdoor Retailer Summer Market

ATLANTA, GA — July 29, 2021 — NexTex Innovations, an Atlanta-based textile technology developer that builds strategic partnerships with brands, entrepreneurs and manufacturers to bring textile innovations to market will introduce its expanded collection of TurboDry technology performance materials at the Outdoor Retailer Summer Market, August 10-12 in Denver Colorado.

TurboDry technology is a patent-pending fabric construction that harnesses the same capillary forces as the root systems in trees and move moisture away from skin keeping users dry, comfortable, and more equipped to efficiently maintain their core body temperature. The core mission of TurboDry technology – and all NexTex products – is to provide consumers with the most comfortable, sustainable performance textiles.

At the Outdoor Retail Show, NexTex will introduce six new TurboDry technology collections including 100% polyester constructions, single jerseys, natural and synthetic blends, woven-like knits, and narrow elastics.

“Since we launched TurboDry in January of 2020, we’ve received a tremendous amount of positive feedback from our brand partners and consumers with regards to the technology’s performance,” said Chad Lawrence, NexTex CEO. “We are pleased to extend the collection to provide consumers with the most comfortable sustainable performance textiles.”

NexTex won a 2021 Outdoor Retailer Innovation Award in the Function category for its TurboDry technology, selected among 39 finalists in the function category.

The 100+ fabric and elastic offerings in the TurboDry technology portfolio serve as a foundation for apparel and accessories development for all walks of life. To learn more about how TurboDry can elevate your products schedule a meeting for the show at https://turbodry.com/contact/, or stop by our Booth 50035-UL.

Posted July 29, 2021

Source: NexTex Innovations