LaTonya Groom Joins HanesBrands as Vice President, Talent & Diversity

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — July 15, 2021 — HanesBrands, a global supplier of iconic apparel brands, today announced that LaTonya Groom has joined the company as vice president, talent & diversity.

“This new role illustrates the importance of talent and diversity in unlocking our Full Potential,” said Kristin Oliver, chief human resources officer for the company. “And we are thrilled to have a leader of LaTonya’s caliber join us as we build the talent we need to meet the demands of consumers and create opportunities for our 61,000 associates around the world.”

Groom joins HBI from Northrop Grumman Corporation, where she served as senior director, talent management & development, and had global responsibility for establishing and implementing a talent development strategy and diversity programs for a 90,000-plus employee base.

Prior to Northrop Grumman, Groom spent more than a decade at IBM as a human capital leader supporting a variety of clients. Her consulting roles also included work for PricewaterhouseCoopers, Ernst and Young and Booz Allen Hamilton.

Groom holds a bachelor’s degree in information systems management from the University of Maryland Baltimore County.

Posted July 15, 2021

Source: HanesBrands