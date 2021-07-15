JCPenney Introduces Thereabouts™ Brand For Fully Inclusive Back-To-School Style

LEWISVILLE, Texas — July 15, 2021 — Back-to-school season is more exciting than ever as parents prepare to send their kids back for in-person learning this fall. To ensure every kid can confidently express their style as they head into the classroom, JCPenney introduces the Thereabouts™ private brand, a new inclusive line of kids apparel that celebrates diversity of shapes, sizes, styles, and abilities. Designed with every kid in mind, the Thereabouts collection is available exclusively at JCPenney and jcp.com beginning July 15.

“We believe all kids should feel confident and capable in the clothes they wear, and parents should feel good about the clothes they buy,” says Michelle Wlazlo, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer. “Fulfilling the wants and needs of our diverse customer base is the foundation of our business. That’s why we relied on research and feedback from parents and kids throughout the design process. We are proud to say that the Thereabouts collection is our most inclusive kids brand ever.”

The Thereabouts assortment has all the back-to-school essentials, from basics to uniforms, sleep to outerwear, and a variety of shoe styles. Designed for all ages from toddler to big kid, the Thereabouts line is size-inclusive running from 2T–22, including plus and husky.

Made with super soft fabrics, the Thereabouts collection is inspired by the latest trends in kids’ fashion, including sneaker dresses, head-to-toe color, and prairie cool looks. Thereabouts apparel is available with adaptive features, including easy-access openings, sensory-friendly seaming, and no tags, ensuring there’s something stylish for every kid, including those with disabilities. JCPenney has also partnered with Patti + Ricky, an adaptive fashion marketplace for adults and kids with disabilities, to expand its children’s adaptive offerings via notable accessory brands PunkinFutz™, BeedleBug™, Max & Me™, and Myself Belts™. Shop all adaptive apparel and accessories on jcp.com.

In addition to offering inclusive apparel for kids who make the future bright, JCPenney is partnering with Communities In Schools® (CIS™) to make sure they have the support and resources they need to succeed. From July 15 to Aug. 12, JCPenney will donate $1 for every Thereabouts item sold in store or online, up to $100,000, to Communities In Schools to fund programming that empowers students to stay in school and achieve in life.

Source: JCPenney