Holland Industrial Group Auctioneers To Liquidate All Assets From Major California Based Commission Knitting Plant “All Knits”

Commerce, CA — July 27, 2021 — Holland Industrial Group is pleased to announce that they will be auctioning the complete collection of assets from “All Knits” Commission Knitting Plant in Commerce, California. This one day only Online Live Webcast Auction includes some of the most sought-after knit fabric production machinery in the textile industry. Holland Industrial Group is conducting this sale with over 30 years of experience successfully completing plant liquidations and equipment auctions.

Featured assets in this auction include:

Monarch FXC-4S

Orizio JSRV 26” Loop Terry

Monarch XL-#FA 30”

Monarch FXC-3S 30”

Monarch FDR Rib

Vanguard 4SFT.3l 30” Hi Frame

Terrot UP372

Monarch V-7E00 30”

STT Dry Slit/ Inspection

FS Curtis 40 HP Air Compressor

Over 40 Major Knitting Machines Plus Other Factory Support Equipment

Lots in this Online Live Webcast Auction will begin closing on Monday August 16, 2021 at 10AM PDT. Asset inspection is available on Friday August 13, 2021 from 8AM – 5PM PDT or by appointment. Assets are located at the All Knits facility at 6117 South Malt Street, Commerce, California 90040. For appointments and questions please contact Alan Elgort at 704.517.5562.

Holland Industrial Group Senior Vice President Alex Holland put the unique value of this sale in perspective. “With the strong demand for natural and blended knit fabrics always running strong,” he said, “this sale represents an excellent opportunity for our customers in the textile industry to increase their ability to keep up with the demand for the most desired fabrics. For those customers who are new to the industry,” Holland added, “this is a great opportunity to jump into the exciting textile industry.”

For more information and to view the entire catalog of assets, please visit us online at www.hollandindustrialgroup.com.

Holland Industrial Group serves large and small corporations in asset recovery for their idle and surplus assets. With over 30 years of experience in valuing, buying, and liquidating heavy and light industrial surplus equipment, Holland has successfully completed hundreds of transactions across North America.

Posted July 29, 2021

Source: Holland Industrial Group