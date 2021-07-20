HeiQ Inks Partnership With Global Apparel Company ZXY

ZÜRICH — July 20, 2021 — Textile Innovator HeiQ has announced a new partnership with ZXY International, a global apparel solution business, operating in Asia since the early 1980s with substantial global conversion potential. The two companies will jointly seek innovations to provide brands with the precise technology to match their product lines whilst simultaneously connecting them with mills to supply the goods.

HeiQ announces a new partnership with global apparel peer ZXY International as part of the company’s global strategy of partnering with converters worldwide towards developing new market segments. With HeiQ and ZXY sharing a philosophy of sustainable applications and durable performance, this strong partnership will provide a one-stop solution for brands and retailers to enhance and support their business requirements, opening doors to facilitate robust and more agile customer collaboration.

The Premier Innovation Partnership Arrangement will enable ZXY to trade with brands and mills and connect them as per their requirements with innovative technologies from HeiQ such as HeiQ Viroblock, HeiQ Eco Dry and HeiQ Smart Temp. ZXY have existing partnerships with leading sports and athleisure brands such as Champion, Diadora, Diesel, Admiral, Kappa, Umbro, highstreet fashion giant Primark along with other key lifestyle brands within the UK, Europe, US and LATAM. With flexible production and sourcing across Bangladesh, Turkey, Egypt, India, and Pakistan. ZXY is well-positioned to support all your apparel business requirements.

Headquartered in Dhaka, Bangladesh, ZXY has created a customer-centric professional organization that provides solutions to product challenges whilst adding value to the supply chain. The company excels in transparent global apparel solutions while actively seeking innovation and industry-leading development partners. As ZXY’s diverse product team already specializes in virtual design and digital development processes and the company champions compliance and CSR excellence, the partnership is expected to bring further comprehensive solutions for the global brands.

HeiQ Co-founder and CEO Carlo Centonze said: “Finding a partner in ZXY is the perfect fit for our ambitions to entrench HeiQ more firmly on the world map as with them we see immense potential to provide our technologies to, for us, previously inaccessible market segments. We look forward to building on this initial partnership and, as Premium Innovation Partner, taking our companies to the next level.”

Abby Jamal, founder and managing director of ZXY International, said he is “thrilled to have found a like-minded Innovation partner in HeiQ. What makes ZXY unique is how passionate we are about helping grow our customers’ business and how genuinely we care about our partnerships. We are confident that together with HeiQ, our efforts to continuously provide competitive, diverse and flexible sourcing solutions at competitive prices to the fast-changing customer needs will be rewarded.”

