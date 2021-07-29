ECONYL® Online Platform Launches For Conscious Consumers 

ARCO, Italy — July 29, 2021 — After establishing its solid position in the B2B world, Aquafil is pivoting to reach consumers directly by launching an ECONYL® shoppable platform, allowing conscious consumers to purchase products made from ECONYL® Regenerated Nylon in one place for the first time.

The platform was designed to respond to current market trends where digitalization, online sales and sustainability are the winning factors today. Initially launching with 15 brands, Aquafil plans to roll out the ECONYL® e-shop to other sustainably minded businesses who are aligned with company’s value and vision for a better future.

In this first phase, consumers will be able to shop Swimwear, Womenswear, Menswear and Accessories, from brands including ACE, Aisy dance, Aoife®, Botanical Beach Babes, C’est la V, Dos Gardenias, Garmont, Karün, Ludovica Gualtieri Milano, Malaika New York, Mermazing, Pacsafe, State Of Matter, Tenue De Soleil and WAO. Many others will join soon.

Each product on the e-shop is categorised according to responsible values, such as Vegan, Zero Waste, Eco Design, Ethical Labour, Healthy Seas Member, Size Inclusive and Local Production, amongst others.

Consumers can not only shop but also learn more about sustainability. The new-look ECONYL® platform will host a variety of educational content to strengthen consumer knowledge on a range of sustainability topics as well as combat misleading and confusing information. For example, topics will include: what happens to clothes after they are tossed, how can fashion brands achieve zero waste, how can we, as consumers, reduce, reuse and recycle, or what are the UN SDGs and how can we contribute as individuals.

Giulio Bonazzi, CEO and Chairman of Aquafil said, “In this very challenging historical moment, we are looking to the future with very different eyes. We stepped out of our comfort zone, something we know very well. We want to get closer to consumers and create a community where people share values and dreams for a better future. We envision a sustainable future driven by the responsibility to change the world one choice at a time”

For the last ten years, ECONYL®, created by The Aquafil Group, has provided more responsible solutions for the fashion and interior world and is used by brands globally throughout the fashion industry and beyond – from Burberry and Prada to Adidas and Speedo.

Posted July 29, 2021

Source: Aquafil / ECONYL®