3DLOOK Launches Yourfit, The First And Only Integrated Solution That Combines Virtual Try-On With Size And Fit Recommendations

SAN MATEO, CA — July 7, 2021 — 3DLOOK, a global supplier of AI-first mobile body measuring solutions, announces the official launch of YourFit, the first and only solution for apparel shoppers that offers photorealistic virtual try-on functionality combined with highly accurate, data-driven size recommendations. The 2-in-1 solution is the first on the market that can answer the two primary questions that shoppers face when purchasing clothing online —Will this fit me? and Will this look good on me? — enabling fashion and apparel brands to provide a superior, personalized e-commerce experience.

The 2-in-1 solution is unique in its ability to produce an output that not only looks realistic in the resulting snapshots but also faithfully reproduces the measurements of the shopper, unlike other solutions that roughly overlay a photo of a garment over the shopper’s photo. Brands have the option of offering the complete capabilities of the solution or incorporating stand-alone try-on or size and fit recommendations.

On the back-end, the solution extracts important features of the user’s body, such as body contour, body shape and position, from the customer’s photos and creates an accurate 3D avatar. The solution detects specific body parts (head, neck, shoulders, forearm and ankle) and captures details of the user’s appearance, such as haircut and skin tone, which are superimposed on the avatar. Then, the technology uses photos of clothes to imitate their 3D versions and fits them onto the 3D avatar, instantly displaying a resulting image to the consumer. Additionally, the shopper’s body data is matched with product data to generate size recommendations.

3DLOOK’s core tech relies on a pipeline of several different techniques adapted from computer vision and computer graphics. Each of these components has been trained on data sets consisting of images or scans of up to 100 000+ of real and simulated individuals, making it possible for 3DLOOK to be the first and only ones to introduce a complex 2-in-1 solution. 3DLOOK’s 3D avatar generation pipeline is so robust that it will even work for shoppers with older smartphones with any camera.

Additionally, the solution utilizes photos of clothing taken directly from brands’ product pages, which makes it easy for brands to scale the technology and save time and resources, since there is no need for them to create digital copies of their collections in 3D.

To use YourFit, online shoppers simply choose an item of clothing and click on a widget on a product page to be voice-guided through a quick and easy scanning process using a smartphone camera. The solution then displays exactly how the item would look on the individual and what size would fit best, giving brands the unique ability to offer their consumers a genuine dressing room experience online.

“With the launch of YourFit, we’re taking another significant step in e-commerce personalization and enabling a superior shopping experience that is the first of its kind,” said Vadim Rogovskiy, CEO and co-founder of 3DLOOK. “This highly anticipated solution allows consumers to see a photorealistic simulation of how clothes will fit and look on their own body and combines that with personalized size and fit recommendations. Our customers have requested this combination of features and we’re already developing the next version of our immersive try-on technology, which will take into account how different fabrics move and drape on individuals and show users how clothing will fit them in any position and on any background.”

The official launch of YourFit is the latest step in 3DLOOK’s exceptional growth trajectory. Over the past year, the company’s business has increased nearly sixfold as leading retailers and brands such as Tailored Brands and Dickies have partnered with 3DLOOK to accelerate their digitization efforts and offer a more personalized, contactless shopping experience driven by data intelligence. Brands that use 3DLOOK’s solutions have decreased return rates by up to 48%, while increasing conversion by four times year over year. Earlier this year, 3DLOOK announced that it has raised $6.5 million in Series A funding, led by Almaz Capital.

Posted July 9, 2021

Source: 3DLOOK