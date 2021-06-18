Norfolk® Appoints Mccaffrey Sales And Marketing As Canadian Sales Agency

MONTREAL, Canada — June 17, 2021 — Norfolk®, emerging leader in the high-quality technical sock market, has appointed McCaffrey Sales and Marketing as the sole representing sales agency for the Norfolk® brand in Canada.

McCaffrey Sales and Marketing has worked with retailers across Canada, with over 100 years of combined sock selling experience in the market, priding themselves on delivering high-quality, robust and reliable products with exceptional service.

Marty McCaffrey, Managing Director of McCaffrey Sales and Marketing comments, “As the demand grows for Canadian-based brands, with a focus on the Canadian consumer, Canadian operations and inventory available to ship immediately and in the future, when the opportunity arose to begin working with Norfolk® to complete its penetration in Canada and help broaden the product offering, we leapt at the chance to become an agent. We are really excited by the wide range of product that will allow us to expand to new markets.”

Mario Maher, Norfolk® North American Managing Partner added, “We look forward to developing a strong relationship with the McCaffrey Sales and Marketing team to accelerate territory expansion of Norfolk® in Canada. Their combined experience in the sock industry as well as the flawless reputation of their reps will allow the brand to expand in Canada while maintaining the level of service the Norfolk® retailer is accustomed to.”

Posted June 18, 2021

Source: Norfolk®