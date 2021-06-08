Karl Mayer: On-Trend Fashion Items With Crinkle-Effect Made On HKS 4-M EL Add Wow Factor To Homewear

OBERTSHAUSEN, Germany — June 7, 2021 — Tough times call for soft, comfortable outfits, and wide-cut clothing made from soft fabrics, with textures that promise a feeling of cosiness thanks to a voluminous look, are flourishing and inspiring creative minds.

The textile product developers at Karl Mayer were also inspired by the trend towards “stay-at-home” wear that also provides a feel-good guarantee. They have created a collection of lightweight warp knitted textiles that brought chic to home wardrobes with a multiform crinkle-effect look and bright colors, but that will also cause a stir on the streets and at parties in post-coronavirus times. Karl Mayer’s newcomers include dense fabrics with small repeat waffle or wave patterns, seersucker makes or origami-like designs, as well as transparent fabrics on which curved architectural lines stand out like veins.

The play on opacity and transparency brings extravagance and allure to any outfit, as demonstrated by the delicate blouse on this page. Light warp knitted textiles with a plastic wave design and a cut featuring playful trumpet sleeves and sexy slit neckline create an extremely feminine piece suitable for almost any occasion.

The on-trend textile was produced on a HKS 4-M EL in E 28. To implement the 3D effects, the universal high-performance tricot machine has processed a polyamide wrapping yarn with elastane cores. Various lappings make different elastic properties and patterns possible with the same threading. In addition to high flexibility, the HKS 4-M EL offers maximum efficiency. The extraordinary design variety combined with a high working speed makes the HKS 4-M EL the machine of choice when it comes to manufacturing short runs and developing new products.

More information about the fashionable items with a crinkle-effect look made on an HKS 4-M EL will be available on the KARL MAYER Group’s exhibition stand at ITMA ASIA + CITME, 12 to 16 June, A 35/Hall 4 at the NECC Shanghai.

Posted June 8, 2021

Source: Karl Mayer