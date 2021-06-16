Hilco Global And Gordon Brothers Launch New Retail Store Called Shopper’s Find In Former Lord & Taylor Locations

NORTHBROOK, Ill. — June15, 2021— Hilco Global, the world’s preeminent financial services organization, announced today that its Hilco Retail Solutions platform, in a joint venture with Gordon Brothers, has been working with HBC to launch Shopper’s Find, a new retailer that is opening in former Lord & Taylor locations. Shopper’s Find is the department store for every shopper, offering savings of up to 60% off apparel for women, men, and children, fine jewelry, cosmetics, fragrances, handbags, footwear, designer furs & accessories, home décor, rugs, furniture, small appliances, mattresses, and much more.

The Shopper’s Find team works directly with manufacturers and wholesalers to find the best possible price and bring in new merchandise virtually every week, so shoppers will find fresh selections each visit. Shopper’s Find has something for every shopper seeking great buys and bargains. Shopper’s Find carries high quality, stylish, on trend, brand name, and famous name designer merchandise, all up to 60% off. The products are sourced from excess inventory, out of season merchandise, overstock goods, clearance merchandise, and more. Shopper’s Find will be open for a limited time, so consumers should plan to stop by often to take advantage of these amazing savings and discover new finds before they are gone. Since merchandise offered is a one-time opportunity, it is available only while supplies last.

Posted June 16, 2021

Source: Hilco Global