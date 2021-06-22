Gymshark To Increase North American Fulfillment Footprint With Radial To Meet Increased Demand Stateside

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. — June 22, 2021 — Radial, a bpost group company and provider of ecommerce solutions, today announced North American fulfillment expansion plans for the fitness community and apparel brand, Gymshark. Adding on to established operations currently running in Mississauga, Canada, the first U.S.-based center will open July 2021 in Rialto, Calif,, with east coast centers following later in the year.

The fitness apparel and athleisure market has taken off in recent years and with the global health and fitness club market estimated to reach $96.6 billion in 2024, the demands for fashionable athletic gear show no signs of slowing down. As a leading apparel brand in this industry, Gymshark has seen tremendous growth in its direct-to-consumer (DTC) business and expects to see high double-digit growth in the U.S. in the coming years.

With strong continued growth anticipated, the opening of these new fulfillment sites will help Gymshark maintain a competitive edge in the growing market. Specifically, Gymshark will have increased inventory availability for online orders and the ability to reach the majority of US customers within three days as well as improve the overall return process. As ecommerce continues to be a preferred channel for consumers, DTC brands like Gymshark are benefitting from Radial’s multi-node fulfillment model and experience in scaling to meet unprecedented demand. During all of 2020, Radial processed approximately 950K units for Gymshark from its location in Mississauga, Canada — with more than 360K units shipped during the holiday peak season.

“Gymshark’s top priority is our customer and ensuring that they have an exceptional experience from their first visit to our site,” said Henry Spear, general manager of North America Gymshark. “In order to deliver on this customer proposition and support our tremendous growth in the U.S., we looked to expand our distribution network in order to bring speed and ease to each order. In selecting a partner, Radial’s commitment to excellence and people-focused culture aligned closely with Gymshark’s values, making them a natural choice. We are excited to watch our partnership continue to thrive as we focus on accelerating growth of our community in the region.”

With the opening of the fulfillment center in Rialto in mid-July, there will be hundreds of new jobs available to residents in the surrounding area. Radial is reserving more than 780K square feet specifically for Gymshark operations across North America. Two more fulfillment centers on the East Coast will open later in 2021 to support the peak holiday rush.

Gymshark will also be leveraging Radial Order Management (ROM) and transportation services to support inventory optimization, returns processing and management and customer data and analytics. With ROM, Gymshark will gain greater visibility and control over inventory and streamline its North American omnichannel operations.

“Gymshark embodies the DTC success story and we’re excited to be moving forward with the opening of these fulfillment centers. They’ve doubled down on their strategy and approach to consumer engagement and delivered on their brand promises for great experiences,” said Ilias Simpson, CEO, Radial. “We’re always pleased to see our solutions further support our clients’ omnichannel growth. As a result of this expansion, Radial’s fulfillment network in the U.S. will strengthen Gymshark’s ability to serve customers quickly and efficiently for all their online needs.”

