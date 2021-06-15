German Heritage Brand FALKE Launches Online Store In Six U.S. States

SCHMALLENBERG, Germany — June 14, 2021 — Quality, craftsmanship and innovation have always been FALKE’s core maxims. FALKE products are available in the best department stores and specialized trade shops worldwide. After strong growth in the digital business in Europe, the next step is to enter the US market with the full product range online. Socks and tights engineered in Germany and produced in FALKE factories in Europe are shipped directly from the central warehouse in Schmallenberg, Sauerland. Deliveries are initially made to the six populous states of California, Texas, New York, Florida, Illinois and Pennsylvania.

The range includes legwear for men, women and children, as well as a wide selection of functional sports socks. Highlights include the FALKE Luxury Line socks made of particularly high-quality materials, such as cashmere, baby camel and silk. FALKE products are characterized by materials of the highest quality, which are carefully processed in the individual production steps. Timeless, modern products for everyday life and special moments are created. Characteristics are the excellent fit and the outstanding choice of materials.

Founded in 1895, FALKE can look back on a varied and eventful company history. FALKE is run as a family business in the fourth generation and has developed into an internationally active family business. Our expertise in high-quality legwear and fashion is recognized worldwide. It is the result of a long process that led from handicraft tradition, through the special skills of a manufactory, to industrial production. The idea was and still is – to offer uniqueness in series.

This idea is based on a solid foundation of values: unconditional quality, highest craftsmanship and constant innovation accompanied by filigree specialization, creative design and last but not least continuity and absolute reliability.

FALKE Ergonomic Sport System

The FALKE Ergonomic Sport System is a concept with the purpose of optimally supporting every athlete and achieving their individual goals. Ergonomic products in sports adapt to body shapes, facilitate movement sequences and create optimal climatic conditions on the body. They also protect during prolonged practice of a sport and prevent injuries. The systematic combination of function, comfort, innovation and design characterizes the unique FALKE products.

The focus is on running, hiking, biking and skiing with a wide range of functional socks and underwear.

Posted June 15, 2021

Source: Falke