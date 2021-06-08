Delta Galil Partners With Sonovia To Offer New, Sustainable Fabric-Finishing Technology To Global Activewear And Apparel Brands

TEL AVIV, Israel — June 2, 2021 — Delta Galil Industries Ltd. — a global manufacturer and marketer of branded and private label apparel products for men, women and children, as well as leisurewear, activewear and denim — today announced a new strategic partnership with Sonovia to promote Sonovia’s sustainable fabric-finishing technology to Delta Galil’s client partners in the activewear and apparel spaces. Under the agreement, Sonovia and its machinery manufacturing partner, Brückner Textile Machinery, will install an ultrasonic fabric-finishing applicator at Delta Galil’s innovation center in Karmiel, Israel, to pilot the application of new, eco-responsible fabric finishes offering antimicrobial protection and other long-lasting benefits to leading global brands that are Delta Galil customers.

“Sonovia’s ultrasonic technology is the future of high-performance and sustainable fabric finishing,” said Gil Shimon, president of Global Upper Markets Division for Delta Galil. “This partnership enables us to take another step toward fully sustainable and environmentally friendly manufacturing and we’re extremely pleased to be able to offer our activewear and apparel clients this innovative option for imparting beneficial properties into their garments.”

Sonovia’s fabric-finishing technology allows brands to sustainably incorporate long-lasting, built-in properties such as antimicrobial and antiodor protection and water repellency to textiles, while maintaining superior fabric performance. The company’s revolutionary solution embeds particles, compounds, and molecules of desired properties directly into textiles, creating a durable, added-value fabric that retains its properties through multiple washings. The company’s partnership with Delta Galil constitutes a significant landmark in Sonovia’s path to commercialize its technology and strengthens Delta Galil’s position as a global leader in high-performance, sustainable manufacturing innovation.

“This strategic agreement with Delta Galil constitutes a vote of confidence in Sonovia’s eco-friendly, performance fabric-finishing technology from one of the world’s leading manufacturers of activewear and apparel,” said Shuki Herchcovici, chairman and CEO, Sonovia. “I have no doubt that this relationship will yield outstanding results for both companies and I look forward to a long and successful partnership that will support more responsible, sustainable production for many brands.”

Posted June 8, 2021

Source: Delta Galil