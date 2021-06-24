Delta Galil Announces A Global Licensing With Wolford For Lingerie And Swimwear

TEL AVIV, Israel — June 23, 2021— Delta Galil Industries, Ltd., a global manufacturer and distributer of branded and private label apparel products for men, women and children, today announced a new licensing with Wolford, a market leader in high-end tights, SKIN WEAR, lingerie and body wear, to create, produce and market new women’s lingerie and swimwear collections. The Wolford collections will be launched worldwide in Spring/Summer 2022 through Wolford boutiques, leading department stores, selected multibrand and specialty shops, and on major online retail platforms.

“Wolford has been globally renowned for its luxurious quality, product innovations and sensual designs for over 70 years,” said Isaac Dabah, CEO of Delta Galil Industries. “We are extremely proud to partner with this iconic brand of Austrian heritage and leverage our design expertise to create new lingerie and swimwear collections and to distribute and market them to women across the globe.”

“Wolford has always been committed to creating the highest-quality, most essential and fashionable hosiery, skin wear and clothing that allows women to look and feel at their very best,” said Silvia Azzali, CCO of Wolford. “Lingerie and Swimwear have always been an important product category within our collections and part of our DNA. Thanks to this new collaboration with Delta Galil, we will be able to exploit the opportunities of growth offered by the market, making Swimwear and Lingerie a key pillar of our product differentiation.”

The newly developed Wolford lingerie collection features refined shapes and colors along with a variety of lace patterns. The collection also features an Athleisure range as well as cotton and seamless intimate apparel. The swimwear collection offers one and two-piece suits as well as coverups made with luxury fabrics, sophisticated details and saturated colors.

In addition to being available at Wolford boutiques and online at Wolfordshop.com, the new collections will be available globally at premium department stores such as Neiman Marcus, Harvey Nichols, KaDeWe, Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof, Galeries Lafayette, and La Rinascente, and on e-commerce platforms that include Mytheresa, MatchesFashion, Net-A-Porter and Farfetch. In Russia, the collections will be distributed by Jamilco, giving continuation to the historic, successful partnership that lasts already 25 years.

Retail price points for the Lingerie and Swim wear collections will range from €40–€225 in Europe and from $55–$320 in the US.

Posted June 24, 2021

Source: Delta Galil Industries