2021 Pitch It To Win It AATCC Student Competition Winners Announced

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. — June 14, 2021 — AATCC is happy to announce the winners of the 2021 Pitch It to Win It Student Competition.

The Herman and Myrtle Goldstein Undergraduate Student Competition is intended to highlight projects conducted by students from all areas of the textile/apparel supply chain. Projects submitted may include academic research, technology and/or process investigations, and literature reviews. This competition is designed to enhance the textile education experience for student members of AATCC. The intent is to encourage independent student projects both within the USA and internationally.

First Place ($1,000 prize): Sophia Luu

Project : Optimizing 3D Fashion Design Software for Physically Disabled Populations

: Optimizing 3D Fashion Design Software for Physically Disabled Populations Major : Apparel, Merchandising, and Design: Creative and Technical Design

: Apparel, Merchandising, and Design: Creative and Technical Design School: Iowa State University

Luu said: “The Pitch It to Win It competition has helped me learn how to communicate very discipline-specific research endeavors into accessible presentations that anyone can understand and glean significance from. Additionally, this competition has further broadened my understanding of 3D fashion CAD systems and aspects that can be improved for inclusive apparel design purposes.”

Phase I Video Submission:

Phase II Written Submission

Second Place ($600 prize): Jessica Trippiedi

($600 prize): Project : Huubi

: Huubi School : Fashion Institute of Technology

: Fashion Institute of Technology Major: Textile Development & Marketing

Trippiedi said, “Participating in the AATCC Pitch It to Win It competition gave me the freedom to ignite my passions and challenged me to explore the limits of endless possibilities.”

Phase I Video Submission

Phase II Written Submission

Third Place ($400): Brooke McKee

Project : BooRay Clo.

: BooRay Clo. School : University of Missouri

: University of Missouri Major: Fashion Merchandising & Apparel Product Development

McKee said: “This competition taught me to be thorough in my work and to always back up my claims. As the process went on, I learned more and more about sustainability, humbling me on the amount of information I thought I already knew.”

Phase I Video Submission

Phase II Written Submission

Thank you to the following developers and judges!

Without their expertise and assistance, the Competition would not have been possible.

Kanti Jasani, Performance & Technical Textile Consulting;

Kerry King, Vice President, R&D at Spoonflower Inc.;

Janet Brady, Associate Professor Materials Technology, Thomas Jefferson University;

Martha Carper, Retired, University of Delaware & DuPont;

Nelson Houser, AATCC Board of Directors member;

Roland Connelly, RoLyn Group Color Consultants;

Ashley Handley, Senior Technical Services Specialist at UL Retail and Industry; and

Alissa Baier-Lentz, Co-Founder and COO at Kintra Fibers.

Posted June 15, 2021

Source: AATCC