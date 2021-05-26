We aRe Spin Dye (WRSD) Signs Collaboration Agreement With Hugo Boss

STOCKHOLM — May 26, 2021 — Today, We aRe Spin Dye (WRSD) AB (publ) (“WRSD”) enters into a collaboration agreement with the international premium brand, Hugo Boss.

“It feels fantastic to finally be able to communicate this collaboration with Hugo Boss, one of the world’s largest fashion houses with an obvious position in high end fashion,” says Andreas Andrén, CEO of We aRe SpinDye.

Hugo Boss has a clear agenda for how they will gradually become even more sustainable. One of the company’s intermediate goals is to have reduced total water consumption by 40% by 2025 – where WRSD is expected to be involved and contribute with competence and technology. The long term goal for Hugo Boss is to be completely climate neutral by 2050.

Andreas Andrén continues “We are really looking forward to starting a collaboration with an iconic brand of Hugo Boss size that has also incorporated sustainability into its core values on such a broad level,” says Andreas Andrén

In November, Hugo Boss Ag entered the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) World for the fourth year in a row. Hugo Boss is thus one of the four companies in the textile, clothing and luxury segment that have qualified for the index this year. Hugo Boss is also listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) Europe for the first time. In the assessment carried out by S&P Global, HUGO BOSS improved significantly compared with the previous year and received, among other things, the assessment “best in class” in several categories.

Posted May 26, 2021

Source: We aRe Spin Dye ( WRSD ) AB ( publ )