Fruit Of The Loom Partners With Zara To Launch New Global Capsule Collection

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — May 6, 2021, 2021 — Fruit of the Loom, the iconic and beloved apparel brand has partnered with fashion retail powerhouse, Zara, to launch their first joint capsule collection available in U.S. stores today. The collection can also be found in Zara stores globally and on Zara.com.

The inspiration behind the collection was a play on Fruit of the Loom’s heritage and leverages the brand’s most recognized vintage logo. Incorporating classic styles that the brand is famous for, the new women’s collection features bright-colored, quality T-shirts, sweatshirts with matching shorts and pants, and undergarments.

“It’s an honor to collaborate with one of the world’s most prominent and innovative fashion brands,” said Karen Kendrick, VP Brand Communications and Creative Services. “Zara’s use of our logo from the 80s and 90s, modernized with bright colors, is a wonderful tribute to the fun, optimistic spirit Fruit of the Loom embodies.”

Featuring a round neck sweatshirt with long sleeves and a ribbed trim, high-waisted pants with an adjustable drawstring elastic waistband, a round neck tank top with a patch at the front hem, a V-neck crop top with straps and matching elastic hem, and others, the full capsule collection ranges from $19.90 to $39.90*, offering a variety of comfortable and stylish selections.

The limited time collection is currently available at Zara stores worldwide.

Posted May 6, 2021

Source: Fruit of the Loom