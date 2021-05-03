3DLOOK Announces Appointment Of Paul Schaut To Board of Directors

SAN MATEO, Calif. — April 29, 2021 — 3DLOOK today announced that Paul Schaut has joined its board of directors. A technology pioneer with more than two decades of experience leading and serving as an outside director on the boards of companies in the e-commerce sector, Schaut will focus on supporting 3DLOOK’s explosive growth as the company enables mass customization of consumer apparel products based on human body data in the fashion retail and uniform sectors.

“Paul is a strong, experienced leader who has been driving innovation in e-commerce since the pre-dot-com bubble times,” said Vadim Rogovskiy, CEO and co-founder of 3DLOOK. “We’ve seen exceptional growth over the past year, with our business increasing nearly sixfold as leading brands have accelerated digitization to offer a more personal, contactless shopping experience driven by data intelligence, and we’re confident that Paul’s expertise and strategic mindset will help us build on that momentum and achieve our most ambitious goals.”

Schaut is an accomplished CEO and a board director with an exceptional grasp of how to leverage technology to disrupt marketplaces and gain competitive advantage. He has successfully helmed eight companies as CEO or interim CEO and has served on the boards of 21 companies in total. As board director of Fluid Inc., a leader in emotive and conversational e-commerce, Schaut assisted in securing funding from Goldman Sachs and the eventual sale to both IBM and Astound Commerce. Earlier in his career, he helped publicly held Open Market, an early e-commerce innovator, establish and execute its successful sales, marketing and business development strategies as well as Engage – the first behavioral profiling company which he took public and grew to a high market cap of $12b leading a team of 1800 people. Schaut holds a BS in Business from San Jose State University and has worked with the Martin Trust Center for MIT Entrepreneurship and served on the Massachusetts High Technology Council. He is a member of the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD).

“3DLOOK is driving the next phase in the evolution of e-commerce, where product fit is not determined by generic standards created by retailers, but is instead personalized based on each consumer’s unique body data,” Schaut said. “I have been fortunate over my career to have gained significant experience with companies that offer disruptive new concepts and 3DLOOK’s technology is cutting edge. I’m extremely pleased to join the company’s board and to work with this exceptional team as they execute their vision and enable customization at scale across retail categories.”

3DLOOK’s mobile camera–based solutions provide personalized fit and size recommendations for online shoppers and body data intelligence that brands can use to create better-fitting clothes. The technology uses a patented combination of computer vision and 3D statistical modeling to instantly measure the human body using just two photos. Brands that use 3DLOOK’s solutions have seen 30-percent decreases in return rates, while increasing conversion by four times year over year.

Earlier this year, the company announced its Series A round of $6,5M funding, led by Almaz Capital. 3DLOOK counts more than 100 customers worldwide, including leading global fashion retailers Tailored Brands and 1822 Denim.

Posted May 4, 2021

Source: 3DLOOK