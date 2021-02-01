Volvo Car Malaysia Launches Anti-Microbial Facemask With NANOTEXTILE As Sustainability Effort

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — February 1, 2021 — Volvo Car Malaysia had collaborated with NanoTextile Sdn Bhd (NANOTEXTILE) producing the anti-microbial reusable face mask in pursuing sustainability. Mr. Nalin Jain, Managing Director of Volvo Car Malaysia had expressed to embark the project in helping the environment as many surgical masks are being disposed every day that led to environmental pollution. As well, this project was also initiated to help single mothers while engaging with trained vocational graduates from GIATMARA and local artisans to help them earn a sustainable living during the pandemic.

A study was conducted upon designing the face masks, showing that people had a few concerns when wearing a surgical face mask; 1. Cost 2. Waste 3. Allergic reaction 4. Sizing. Hence, this reusable facemask is made to address these problems. They are made up of 100% cotton, soft and washable, enhanced with anti-bacterial, water-repellent, and self-cleaning features on the inside and outside layer, that allows for bacterial and viral protection up to 100 gentle washes.

NANOTEXTILE’s award winning technology has anti-bacterial efficacy that is laboratory tested with the achievement of more than 99.9%. It has resulted in the destruction of possible infection of the fabric by viruses and bacteria and simultaneously decreases the penetration of contaminated droplets in contact. Whilst the mask added five more layers of protection using PM 2.5 filter, which is tested to be 90% effective in viral particle filtration. Thus, it will keep the wearer protected and comfortable even though the mask is worn for a long time.

Undeniably, nanotechnology still faces some challenges in the textile industry. However, as Mr. Nalin strongly believes in the nano-enabled technology, “with more R&D put into it, nanotechnology will be the answer to sustainable textiles.” NANOTEXTILE aims to promote the technical textile continuously with its broad potential of nanotechnologies. The truth is that there is a wide area of nanotechnology invention that is ready for exploitation and market entry such as the demand in the sustainable effort.

Consumers able to purchase the facemask starting 1 February 2021 onwards from all Volvo’s dealerships. As a curated premium item, the face masks are available in 2 sizes, M and L. Varied in 3 colors; dark blue (Sunflower), navy blue (Stargazer), sky blue (Jasmine Flower) and exclusively incorporated with Batik Tekap pattern. Mr. Nalin voiced out, “Batik has always been a pride of our country and we at Volvo Car Malaysia do recognize and embrace local arts and culture.” They believe that it is important to sustaining our Batik heritage.

“Sustainability will always be a journey that allows us to discover layers and interconnections between everything we do and the rest of the world. Sharing our journey and experiences, learning from, and supporting each other, is a key foundation of our organization, and this is no different for the individuals, company, and stakeholders who help us in our businesses,” added Mr. Nalin. With sustainability programs, we should ensure the fabrics are always re-energized by using advanced technology. As the future of sustainability envisioned by Dr. Thomas Ong, the Chief Executive Officer of NANOTEXTILE highlighted, “Nanotechnology supports the movement in the processing part. It provides the technology that adds value and quality to the fabrics, working toward a single vision; a path contributing to sustainability.” Without quality, there will be no sustainability. In the meantime, it is crucial to focus on the technology that can protect our health and hygienic matter.

Volvo Cars is well-known for approaching sustainability principles. They have already taken measures on energy efficiency and pollution reduction at their plants and offices. In short, the all-around initiatives on the facemask’s production; will help the environment and the living continuity of the local community amid pandemics, the sustainability of the textiles as well as our national heritage. Overall, all firms should follow suit in taking steps to ensure that sustainability is practiced.

Posted: February 1, 2021

Source: NanoTextile Sdn Bhd (NANOTEXTILE)