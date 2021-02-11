VDMA: Webtalk On Technologies For Fine Gauge Fabrics In The Circular Knitting Industry

FRANKFURT — February 11, 2021 — The next VDMA technology webtalk is scheduled for February 17, (2-4 pm CET) and will focus on “Technologies for fine gauge fabrics in the circular knitting industry”.

Circular knitted fabrics in fine gauges are used in sportswear, home wear as well as in underwear and lingerie. They are just as trendy as they are challenging in terms of production. A high-quality fine-touch product requires an optimal combination of yarns, circular knitting machines, needles and dyeing.

The speakers and their topics at a glance:

Wolfgang Mueller, Mayer & Cie., will talk about the challenges that fine-gauge circular knitting entails. He will also present an optimal fine-gauge set-up for circular knitting machines. Yarn selection, yarn feeding, stitch formation and takedown are the four key factors for a premium product in the knitting process.

Roland Simmendinger, Groz-Beckert, will provide an insight into the high precision technology of circular knitting machine elements. The presentation will illustrate the challenges to knit a high-quality fine gauge fabric.

Ralf H. Stange from company Thies will show solutions when it comes to dyeing of fine gauge circular fabrics.

After the presentations, the experts will be available to answer the participants’ questions.

Registration is possible via this link (no participation fee):

https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/1911035184873300492

Source: VDMA