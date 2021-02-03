Health Professional Resources Launches High-Performance Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Line In Strategic Partnership With MAS Holdings

SANTA ROSA, Calif. — February 3, 2021— Health Professional Resources (HPR), a U.S. based supplier of high-quality, medical grade disposable medical goods, personal protective equipment (PPE), and infection control products and services, today announced a manufacturing relationship with MAS Holdings (MAS), the largest apparel and textile manufacturer in South Asia with 53 manufacturing locations in 16 countries. As a trusted health care wholesaler, HPR will launch PPE products for the health care industry under its own brand later this year, all manufactured by MAS, a long-time strategic partner to leading global brands such as Nike and Victoria’s Secret.

The high-performance HPR line will include surgical and isolation gowns, medical scrubs and other Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) including general purpose reusable masks. The manufacturer-direct model will significantly cut down costs for businesses of all sizes. HPR will spearhead the line’s market entry, oversee its distribution channels, and manage fulfilment from a 588,000-square-foot warehouse located in North Carolina. The free trade, third-party logistics (3PL) facility will fill a major void facing U.S. business owners by opening access to procure low-cost, high-quality, certified Personal PPE.

“This HPR-MAS partnership addresses the critical pain points of small and medium organizations, while providing volume-based pricing for businesses of all sizes across the country, that have encountered extreme shortages, with little access to major PPE sources, as well as inconsistent and inauthentic supplies in the market,” said Samantha Strain, HPR CEO. “We will deliver a much-needed solution for greater supply chain control and consistency — that’s why we’re committed to being transparent about our people, processes, and products.”

Amrah Akbar, Director of Medical Apparel and PPE at MAS+, the healthcare unit of MAS, added that “MAS+ is about credible and ethical manufacturing of medical and infection control apparel through our world class manufacturing expertise and strong partnerships. We also bring our knowledge of the highest performance textiles and an innovation mindset to make value-added products that look, feel and perform better for healthcare professionals.”

MAS Holdings has a dedicated 388,000 square feet US-based warehouse, with the ability to add an additional 200,000 square-feet to stock and fulfill US orders. This facility has a pick-pack capacity of 3.5 million units per month and 7,000 shipments per day – a strategic capability that eliminates the need for large cash deposits typically associated with high minimum-order quantity requirements.

“Our partnership with HPR comes at a time where the demand for PPE is instant and have stock in hand for immediate need in the USA is a considerable advantage,” said Ivan Brown, CEO of MAS ACME, the warehouse operation located in North Carolina. “With our North Carolina-based warehouse facility, we are excited to offer these 3PL services to US-based healthcare and medical device distributors to ensure that organizations will have access to essential PPE and medical apparel supplies at such a critical time.”

The specialty line is expected to launch in the first half of 2021 and will include:

Disposable and reusable medical personal protective equipment: AAMI ergonomically designed surgical and isolation gowns, coveralls, and head and shoe covers with optional fluid repellency.

Medical scrubs: High-performance, antimicrobial medical apparel.

General purpose masks – washable and reusable: Eco-friendly, ready-to-wear and made with proprietary antimicrobial polyurethane and an N95-rated replaceable filter

This business opportunity is part of a long-term effort by HPR to meet the current urgent needs for protective supplies as a result of the pandemic while delivering critical product innovations that will last beyond today’s challenges.

Source: Health Professional Resources (HPR)