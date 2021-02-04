FutureStitch, Inc. And TOMS® Partner On New, Innovative Sock Line

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. — February 4, 2021— FutureStitch, Inc. an Orange County-based textile and technology company, has announced a new partnership with TOMS, a philanthropic pioneer in the shoe industry. The multi-year licensing and manufacturing agreement will provide TOMS customers with cutting-edge sock technology made by the leader in circular knitting.

The two brands have made social and environmental responsibility core of their businesses, and now they’ll work together to design, develop, manufacture, market and distribute a state-of-the-art line of socks. The collaboration with TOMS showcases FutureStitch’s world-class technicians and machinery that are disrupting the archaic knitwear industry as a whole.

“We’re thrilled to partner with TOMS, a leading global company bringing better products to customers worldwide,” said FutureStitch Co-Founder and CEO, Taylor Shupe. “Our partnership demonstrates FutureStitch’s commitment to working with brands that share our values and guide today’s ideas into tomorrow’s technologies with scalable solutions at every stage of the product development cycle. TOMS has been a model of corporate social responsibility, and just like us, they’re in the business of improving lives.”

The FutureStitch and TOMS partnership focuses on the creation of high-quality and customized product. It means every component of the product can be tailored to create a complementary sock for TOMS shoes. In keeping with both brands pledge to social responsibility, every purchase enables investments in local partners who are working to create positive change.

“Our partnership enables us to leverage the power of FutureStitch’s product design capabilities and highest level of advanced manufacturing to build highly customized products to complement our unique shoe collection,” said TOMS CEO Magnus Wedhammar.

In addition to being SA 8000 certified, FutureStitch’s revolutionary manufacturing facility recently received the U.S. Green Building Council’s (USGBC) Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum certification. It’s the first U.S.-based manufacturer in China to receive the LEED Platinum certification, which recognizes FutureStitch’s achievement in operating a healthier, more energy and resource-efficient building.

The product will be available in March on TOMS.com and in TOMS Retail Stores.

Posted: February 4, 2021

Source: FutureStitch, Inc.