Finisterre BioSmock Made With HD® Wool Active Insulation Wins A Gold ISPO Outstanding Award

SHIPLEY, England — February 9, 2021 — British sustainable outdoor brand, Finisterre, has been honored by winning a Gold ISPO Outstanding Award in the Insulation Apparel Category, which will be virtually presented at the forthcoming ISPO Munich trade show this week. The BioSmock is a clean insulation layer, which allows it to be effectively used in a layering system but will also work as a shell.

The ISPO Jury citation reads, “The Finisterre BioSmock is the leading example of the Circular Economy in performance apparel. It’s a practical insulation layer that uses the most advanced PrimaLoft® BIO™ technology combined with HD® Wool Active Insulation to create comfort in almost every condition. Champions the end-of-life: woven compostable shell & thermoregulating insulation. When all other items are trying to reduce their environmental footprint, this garment has the potential to be climate positive through using regenerative practices.”

Finisterre lead Designer A. Todd, designed the water repellent and windproof BioSmock to be deliberately functional following the performance direction of the company’s pioneering B Corp business platform. The outer shell of the garment is made with new PrimaLoft BIO woven technology, a PFC-free synthetic material woven by Amaterrace of Japan, which is biodegradable on land and in the sea.

The insulating layer is provided by HD Wool in the form of a wool/PLA compound that also decomposes safely in marine environments when microbes are introduced. HD Wool Active Insulation uses a blend of non-Merino wool known for its greater physical durability. Furthering its naturally sustainable moisture management and thermo-regulating benefits, HD Wool Active Insulation is sourced from farmers who have started the ReGenerative Agricultural process by having their land subjected to an annual Ecological Outcome Verification set forth by the Savory Institute to show progress in Land to Market objectives — namely restoring the biodiversity of the land, improving soil health, creating better natural irrigation, and sequestering carbon.

“The team at Finisterre are incredibly passionate about making a positive impact on the environment and pushing boundaries to make the best products it can,” said Simon Whitmarsh-Knight, managing director, HDWool insulation. “As we share these same passions, collaborating with the team on the BioSmock project was a true privilege and we congratulate them on winning the coveted — and deserved — Gold ISPO Outstanding Award.”

The BioSmock is designed for its simplicity to allow for greatest functionality. In addition to PrimaLoft BIO and HD Wool Active Insulation, features that separate the BioSmock from the norm include the lack of zippers as none of the biodegradable versions on the market would decompose fast enough alongside the rest of the garment. The kangaroo front pocket where adjustments can be made from PLA poppers, serves as a simple storage/ hand warming area. Finisterre’s design research and thought produced supportive marks from the judges.

The Finisterre BioSmock — the first step towards making climate positive garments — will be available for purchase Autumn Winter 2021/22 priced at £225.

Posted February 9, 2021

Source: Finisterre