Fabletics Expands Into At-Home Fitness Market With Launch Of New Workout App

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — February 25, 2021 — Fabletics today announced the launch of Fabletics FIT, a new app with hundreds of on-demand workouts, meditations and more, designed to meet the growing demand for immersive, at-home fitness experiences. The new app is part of a series of initiatives by Fabletics to develop a 360 health and wellness experience for customers.

Fabletics FIT was created in response to feedback from its 2 million+ VIP member customer base and the past year’s global surge in home workouts. Uniquely leveraging the brand’s enhanced data, proprietary technology and predictive shopping platforms across the TechStyle Fashion Group portfolio, Fabletics FIT delivers the most curated and popular content experience in health and wellness available today.

“After a record-breaking year thanks to the growing interest in home-workouts, Fabletics is looking beyond apparel to meet the expectations of our customer base who are exploring new ways to stay fit at home,” commented Adam Goldenberg, Co-Founder and CEO, Fabletics. “Based on the response from our members to date, we believe a growing presence in health and wellness content will provide Fabletics an exciting opportunity to propel future growth.”

Access to Fabletics FIT is included in the Fabletics VIP Membership as a new perk and offered to non-members for $14.95 per month. Early insights gleaned from a recent beta period demonstrate high user engagement, with more than 100,000 workouts taken in under one month.

Fabletics FIT brings the Fabletics brand experience to life, connecting users from the comfort of their homes to Fabletics’s network of high profile instructors from popular Los Angeles studios as well as health experts leading hundreds of innovative on-demand fitness classes. Utilizing Fabletics’s in-house studios to produce high quality fitness content, the app aims to mirror the experience and quality of premium Los Angeles studio classes, with wide variety across categories including Barre, Cardio, Dance, HIIT, Meditation, Pilates, Stretch, Toning, Yoga and Recovery. Recognizing the growing interest in at-home mindfulness, the app also features a range of meditations, including for beginners, sleep, stress, anxiety, focus, personal growth and more.

Incorporating the Fabletics shopping experience, Fabletics FIT offers incentives such as apparel discounts in exchange for meeting fitness challenges. Unlike most existing fitness apps, Fabletics FIT also features seamless music integration through a partnership with Spotify which allows users to connect and play their own curated playlists while working out, with music layered in with instructor voices during classes.

Fabletics is also exploring various fitness content partnerships to continue enhancing the Fabletics FIT experience, beginning with an expanded collaboration with Hydrow, the at-home rowing machine with live and on-demand athlete-led workouts. As part of the official launch of Fabletics FIT, users will have access to exclusive Hydrow instructor-led rowing and strength workouts.

Fabletics first partnered with Hydrow in October 2020 as their exclusive apparel partner and to deliver an immersive fitness experience, opening long-term Hydrow Pop-Up shops across Fabletics’s fleet of retail stores. As part of the partnership, the two companies have collaborated on offering exclusive access for Fabletics’s community of over 2 million VIP members, including members-only pricing on Hydrow machines and subscriptions, custom apparel and accessories, and unique fitness content.

The new initiatives follow a year of record growth for Fabletics, in which the brand surpassed $500m in annual revenue and launched a men’s line, Fabletics Men, together with actor and comedian Kevin Hart. Betting on the return of retail, the brand continued to reach new customers by opening 11 new brick-and-mortar locations as it implemented new safety measures to safely reopen its existing fleet of storefronts. Today the brand operates 50 retail stores across the country, with further expansion planned for 2021.

Posted February 25, 2021

Source: Fabletics