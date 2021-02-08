Bemis Associates To Host An Introductory Webinar On The ‘Basics Of Bonding’

SHIRLEY, MA — February 8, 2021 — Bemis Associates, a manufacturer of thermoplastic films, tapes, and adhesives for bonding, is hosting an introductory webinar on the ‘basics of bonding’. The webinar will air live on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 9:30 am and 2:00 pm Eastern Time, and will address bonding in construction applications with some general product information as well.

The company will present an overview of their history in bonding innovation and the benefits it offers. Panelists will share specifics on how bonding not only revolutionized the design and construction of products, but how this method of construction can do more than just stick things together – maximize comfort and feel, enhance aesthetic, streamline production, replace bulky elastics, and construct applications that might not be possible with conventional stitching or liquid glues.

Webinar participants will also learn about the critical factors for adhesive selection, varying elements in product types, and key application guidelines. There will be a segment where Bemis’ design team presents a myriad of bonding possibilities, finished product examples, and provide recommendations as to when to properly select bonding versus sewing.

“We’re pleased to share the expertise our design engineers can offer our customers and partners during this webinar,” said Scott Wood, Director of Product & Marketing. “Bemis’ leadership position in specialty adhesives allows us the opportunity to provide this valuable information and insight,” he said.

Posted February 8, 2021

Source: Bemis Associates Inc.