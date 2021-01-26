Two-Time Masters Champion Bubba Watson To Invest And Become Brand Ambassador For Linksoul Apparel

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — January 26, 2021 — PGA TOUR superstar Bubba Watson and Linksoul today announced the two-time Masters Champion has invested in the company and will serve as brand ambassador. The lifestyle apparel brand founded by golf apparel icon John Ashworth and his nephew, artist Geoff Cunningham, has a passionate and growing legion of “Linksouldiers” who embrace the philosophy that drives the brand.

Watson will appear in the brand’s advertising, marketing and social media campaigns globally, while also wearing Linksoul apparel on and off the course.

“Bubba is a great person, who also happens to be one of the best golfers in the world. He symbolizes everything our brand stands for and we’re stoked to partner with him,” said John Ashworth, co-founder Linksoul. “Bubba’s values align perfectly with our core mission of giving back to the community, while truly living and exploring life outside of golf.”

Watson was drawn to Linksoul’s philosophy, mission and style. He grew up loving John’s iconic Ashworth brand and has been following his career ever since. Deeply involved in philanthropic and community-building opportunities near his home in Pensacola, Fla., Watson shares Linksoul and Ashworth’s passion for giving back to the community; specifically providing accessibility and growth for youth participation in the game.

“I’ve been paying close attention to what John and Linksoul have been doing over the years and I felt like this was the right time to get more involved with the brand,” said Watson. “I love that their mission extends beyond golf and represents a lifestyle beyond the course. I’m excited for this new chapter in my life and I’m excited to be a part of the Linksoul team supporting their brand ethos.”

Linksoul is based in Oceanside, Calif., and is John Ashworth and Geoff Cunningham’s exploration of the spiritual, soulful core of pastimes like golf, surf, yoga, hiking, travel, cooking and more, by creating apparel and accessories designed to seamlessly transition between these endeavors.

Posted January 26, 2021

Source: Linksoul