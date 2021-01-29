Primaloft Expands Use Of Its High Performance Primaloft® Cross Core™ Technology With Increased Emphasis On Sustainability

LATHAM, N.Y. — January 29, 2021 — PrimaLoft, Inc., a global supplier of advanced material technology, is increasing the use of post-consumer recycled content in its high-performance PrimaLoft® Cross Core™ Series, which now includes a stretch version for freedom of movement. The Cross Core™ platform fuses existing PrimaLoft® fibers with next-generation materials. The initial line of products utilize aerogel, a highly porous, lightweight structure originally developed by NASA scientists that acts as one of the world’s best insulators. Beginning Fall ’21 products in the Cross Core Series will contain up to 90% PCR content, while maintaining their industry-leading performance attributes.

“Our Relentlessly Responsible mission places equal focus on innovation, performance, and sustainability,” said Mike Joyce, president and CEO of PrimaLoft. “Our Cross Core series of technologies includes some of our highest-performing products, to date. It’s important that we marry that performance with an increased emphasis on the sustainability component. We’ve been able to include much higher ratios of recycled content and will continue to innovate on additional sustainable materials and processes.”

The current products in the PrimaLoft® Cross Core Series utilize Aerogel for increased thermal performance. Originally developed by NASA for use in aeronautical applications, silica aerogel is composed of more than 95% air and is the lightest solid material known to man and one of the most effective insulation materials. PrimaLoft engineers have found a way to integrate aerogel material into the fibers, allowing PrimaLoft to develop apparel insulation that withstands the extreme challenges of outdoor garments. When Aerogel is fused with PrimaLoft® Insulation, it provides a significant boost in warmth without increasing weight. This enables PrimaLoft customers to achieve both enhanced warmth and decreased weight, allowing for the freedom to design both highly technical apparel and fashionable pieces with a variety of silhouettes.

“When we first began experimenting with the idea of using aerogel in insulation fibers, our focus was on getting the formula right so that we were delivering a new level of thermal performance,” said Vanessa Mason, PrimaLoft SVP of Engineering, Insulation and Polymers. “Once we became the first to crack that code, we knew we needed to continue to innovate on the sustainability side and find a way to use as much recycled content as possible, while maintaining that performance. We’re excited with our progress and will continue to explore how we can introduce additional sustainable practices to this technology.”

This unique use of aerogel technology can be found in several PrimaLoft® products:

PrimaLoft® Gold Insulation with Cross Core™ technology blends the long-standing pinnacle PrimaLoft® Gold Insulation with aerogel to deliver unprecedented lightweight warmth, all while using 90% post-consumer recycled material, up from 35% in the previous version. PrimaLoft® Gold Insulation with Cross Core™ technology is also now available in a Stretch version that maintains the same thermal performance characteristics while also introducing 5% stretch to allow for greater freedom of movement. This version utilizes 70% post-consumer recycled content.

PrimaLoft® Gold Insulation Hi-Loft Ultra with Cross Core™ has a distinctive accordionlike construction that enables unending loft and quick compression recovery for long-lasting, lightweight warmth. Great for use in puffier jacket silhouettes and sleeping bags, this product now offers 74% post-consumer recycled material.

PrimaLoft® Silver Insulation ThermoPlume® with Cross Core™ Technology is the next level of warmth in loose-fill synthetic insulations. By blending each individual fiber of the small, silky plumes with aerogel technology, this insulation delivers the aesthetic and performance of natural down with up to 12% more warmth compared to previous ThermoPlume® insulations. This loose-fill insulation has excellent compressibility for long-lasting durability and a water-repellent finish to ensure wet weather protection.

Products in the PrimaLoft® Cross Core™ Series have been adopted by more than 50 brands like Maloja, Mammut, Vaude, Dynafit, La Sportiva, Millet, Bergans, Haglöfs, Norröna, Montane, RAB, L.L.Bean, Sitka, Black Diamond, Patagonia and Strafe.

Posted January 29, 2021

Source: PrimaLoft, Inc.