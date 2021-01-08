JCPenney Reinvents Xersion® Activewear Brand

PLANO, Texas — January 7, 2021 — JCPenney continues its journey to strengthen its merchandise offerings with more brands in 2021, beginning the new year with exciting developments in its apparel division. For the first time since its introduction to JCPenney in 2008, the Xersion® activewear assortment has been redesigned from the inside out and with the latest performance technology, EVERAIR™.

“We are kicking off 2021 in the best way possible – offering new and improved merchandise to our customers,” said Michelle Wlazlo, executive vice president and chief merchant. “We know it can be challenging for customers to find activewear that delivers on performance, technology, design, comfort, and style, and the new Xersion product is sure to impress with updated details to help our customers meet their wellness goals.”

Designed by JCPenney’s in-house product development and design team, Xersion activewear is built for performance and gives customers the Motivation to Move, regardless of size or fitness level. Also being introduced is Penney’s new innovative and exclusive EVERAIR™ fabrication, combining breathable technology and Quick-Dri® wicking for optimal air flow to remain cool and dry. Xersion products allow customers to fully focus on their activity with design that encourages a distraction-free workout, with sweat-proof pockets, reflective and anti-odor elements, venting, thumbholes, compression, built-in mesh, and chafe-free seams. Women’s sports bras and high-waist leggings stay in place with three compression levels – studio, move, and train – that match her workout, offered in matching monochromatic or color-blocking styles.

Available today in all stores and at the JCPenney flagship store, jcp.com, the size-inclusive line is available in boys, boys husky, girls, girls plus, women’s size XS-3X and Men’s size S-XXL in the accessible price range of $12-70 across divisions.

The re-launch of the Xersion brand is the first of several planned new installments in 2021, which follows the repositioning and launch of several exclusive JCPenney brands in 2020, including the introduction of the Stylus™ apparel brand and Linden Street™ home brand, offered alongside a wide array of national brands including Champion®, Levi’s®, Puma®, Skechers®, New Balance®, Clarks®, Vans®, and more.

Posted January 8, 2020

Source: JCPenney