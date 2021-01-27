Bemis Associates Partners With DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products To Launch First Sewfree® Product Made From Renewable Material

SHIRLEY, MA — January 27, 2021 — Bemis Associates, a leading manufacturer of thermoplastic films, tapes, and adhesives for bonding, in partnership with DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products, is announcing the launch of its first Sewfree® product made using renewable material.

Biobased Sewfree® 3700 has been developed utilizing 25% bio-based Susterra® propanediol from DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products, a renewably sourced, plant-based building block that delivers high performance across a wide variety of polymer applications. Susterra® propanediol is a molecular building block that forms a key part of the polyurethane structure, resulting in a direct beneficial impact to carbon footprint as compared to standard petro-chemical polyurethane building blocks.

“Susterra® based materials excel in high-performance product applications, so we were thrilled that we could help Bemis Associates maintain the demanding standards of Sewfree® products” said Ben Roth, business development director, DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products. “In addition, Susterra® propanediol, a USDA Certified 100 percent bio-based product, enables a lower carbon footprint compared to petroleum-derived materials, meaning that brands and consumers no longer have to make tradeoffs for sustainability and performance.”

“We were excited to work with Susterra® based materials in the development of this film. This initiative is in direct response to our customers’ requests for more sustainable options in our core markets. We continue to improve not just our operational environmental performance as a manufacturer, but also deliver products that allow our customers to meet their impact objectives” said Alyssa Caddle, director of Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility at Bemis. “This product offers an opportunity to explore new ways to expand the portfolio of environmentally preferable adhesive options as we work towards our aspiration that all products demonstrate a measurable environmental benefit as compared to their predecessor by 2025.”

Bio-Based Sewfree® 3700 adhesive is engineered to replace elastics and bulky sewn seams in garments. It allows for sleeker lines, softer corners and stronger seams. Bio-Based Sewfree® adhesive features a low modulus and better recovery and is designed to be used where soft hand, high bond strength and ability to mold are required. It is designed to meet the Apparel and Footwear International RSL Management (AFIRM) group Restricted Substance List, is a USDA Certified Bio-based product, and is manufactured at the Bemis facility in Shirley MA that purchases renewable energy to match 100% of the facilities’ annual electricity load.

Source: Bemis Associates, Inc. / DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products