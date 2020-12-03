Manchester Mills And Microban Announce Exclusive Partnership, Creating Antimicrobial Treated Textiles For The Healthcare Industry

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — December 3, 2020 — Microban® International, a global supplier of antimicrobial technologies, and Manchester Mills , a textile producer committed to innovation with a customer first approach, announced today an exclusive partnership to provide antimicrobial treated textiles to healthcare facilities. The products will be sold directly and exclusively to the healthcare industry via Manchester Mills and their distributor network.

“At Manchester Mills, we are dedicated to developing smart, thoughtful textile solutions that ensure peace of mind,” said Elizabeth McNulty, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Manchester Mills. “The Protect360® products we are launching with Microban are truly innovative and provide added protection for specialized facilities. We look forward to adding Microban technology into more Manchester Mills products to service the healthcare industry.”

Key offerings of the Protect360® product line include mattress encasements and pillow protectors that are treated with Microban antimicrobial product protection and inhibit the growth of product damaging bacteria. Protect360° products are also waterproof, and feature patent pending bed bug protection. Additionally, the fabric has passed third party testing for Viral Penetration Protection, providing a barrier against viruses.

The exclusive partnership between Manchester Mills and Microban include the development of the following textiles with built-in antimicrobial technology for healthcare facilities in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and European Union: mattress and pillow encasements, mattress and pillow protectors, towels, sheets, utility bedding, bath mats, comforters, pillow shells, blankets, spreads, mattress pads and pillows.

“The healthcare industry is now and always will be a focus for antimicrobials where cleanliness is key,” said Brian Aylward, Senior Director of Global Textiles for Microban. “We are extremely proud to have our technologies incorporated into Manchester Mills textiles for the healthcare industry.”

Microban’s portfolio of technologies continues to work to revolutionize product performance with protection that lives on. Its portfolio of solutions includes AEGIS®, SilverShield® and ZPTech® for antimicrobial product protection, and Scentry® and Scentry Revive® for odor control. As part of its commitment to sustainable manufacturing processes, Microban products are bluesign® and Oeko-Tex® approved.

Posted December 3, 2020

Source: Manchester Mills