Kontoor Brands Launches The Wrangler® Brand In China

GREENSBORO, N.C. — December 17, 2020 — Kontoor Brands, Inc., a global lifestyle apparel company, with a portfolio led by two of the world’s most iconic consumer brands, Wrangler® and Lee®, today announced that Wrangler, a global icon in jeanswear and casual apparel, has expanded the brand’s international reach to China. Taking a digital-first approach, the initial product offerings are available for consumers through Tmall, a leading online retailer in China.

“One of Kontoor’s core strategic priorities includes expanding to new markets and geographies. Launching our iconic Wrangler brand in China, one of the fastest growing consumer markets in the world, is a key step toward that effort,” said Scott Baxter, President and CEO, Kontoor Brands. “As part of Kontoor Brands, the Wrangler brand is leveraging the collective experience that helped establish Lee as one of the leading denim brands in the Chinese market. This announcement marks an exciting milestone in the brand’s 70-plus year history.”

Since becoming an independent, publicly traded company in May 2019, Kontoor has identified China as a key area of focus in the organization’s international expansion strategy. The further globalization of the Wrangler brand illustrates Kontoor’s commitment to accelerating brand growth through new distribution channels and geographies.

Wrangler products are now available on Tmall.com, a leading online retailer in China. The launch was celebrated with an activation at Innersect, a multi-day consumer event.

“We’ve reimagined the adventurous optimism of Wrangler’s cowboy spirit for the Chinese market, developing a brand platform designed to resonate with China’s youth and young at heart,” said John Gearing, VP & GM, Kontoor Asia Pacific. “We are building awareness and demand for the brand through our initial digital product offerings. In the coming months, we will accelerate our focus on creating engaging and innovative experiences designed to introduce Wrangler’s best-in-class apparel products to the Chinese consumer.”

The brand expects to expand its product offerings along with additional marketing activations in spring 2021.

Posted December 18, 2020

Source: Kontoor Brands, Inc.