Evolution St. Louis Hires General Manager At Its High-Tech Knit Factory

ST. LOUIS — December 15, 2020 — Evolution St. Louis today announced it has hired Sevan Altan as its first general manager. Altan brings decades of experience in flatbed knitting, production, design, programming and business development. He will oversee all departments at the company’s high-tech knit manufacturing facility at 3830 Washington Blvd. in St. Louis, Missouri.

“Evolution St. Louis’ advanced technology offers great opportunities for designers to demonstrate their talents in fashion, technical textiles and more. With our STOLL flatbed knitting machines, a designer’s only limit is their imagination,” Altan said. “I have been in this industry for 28 years and I’m excited to be working for Evolution St. Louis. I’ve been impressed by St. Louis’ strong roots in fashion and apparel manufacturing and the team’s passion for the industry.”

Altan comes from Stoll America, where he managed operation and programming for flatbed knitting. His previous experience includes working in Istanbul for Abiteks Tekstil and Arslanli Örme as a Stoll programmer, designer, machine operator, production manager, knitwear designer and senior merchandiser.

“Sevan brings decades of knit manufacturing, apparel industry and Stoll experience to our company,” said Jon Lewis, co-founder of Evolution St. Louis. “His leadership will help support our continued growth at Evolution St. Louis.”

Posted December 15, 2020

Source: Evolution St. Louis