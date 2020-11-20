Tommy Hilfiger Appoints Avery Baker As President And Chief Brand Officer

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands — November 19, 2020 — Tommy Hilfiger, which is owned by PVH Corp., is pleased to announce the appointment of Avery Baker as President and Chief Brand Officer, effective November 17, 2020. In the newly established role, Baker has global responsibility for the brand’s products, marketing and experiences across all categories, regions and channels.

Since joining Tommy Hilfiger in 1998, Baker has held multiple roles across the company’s global offices, including Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Brand Officer. In mid-2019, Baker stepped away from her role to spend time focused on family, and she now returns to the organization to contribute in writing the next chapter for a company and brand she cares so much about. During her tenure at the company, Baker has been instrumental in evolving TOMMY HILFIGER into one of the world’s most recognized premium lifestyle brands. She has a track record of developing and implementing brand building strategies that drive business growth and brand equity.

“Avery has a deep sensitivity for the heritage and DNA of TOMMY HILFIGER, with a track record of launching impactful consumer initiatives that drive both the brand and business,” said Martijn Hagman, CEO, Tommy Hilfiger global and PVH Europe. “A commitment to aspirational products and world-class marketing sits at the heart of our vision to become a true global brand that leads with purpose. We’re excited to welcome Avery back into the Tommy Hilfiger family to lead the brand across both of these areas and unlock its full global potential.”

“In these challenging times, brands have an opportunity and a responsibility to make a difference in the lives of consumers,” said Baker. “I believe that Tommy Hilfiger can have an enormous positive impact as a company that is loved as much for our actions as for the outstanding products we design. I’m thrilled to embark on this new journey with Tommy, Martijn, and our leadership teams in Europe, Asia Pacific and the Americas, as we work to achieve the long-term potential in each region and transform the company from the inside out – from culture to consumer – to become a company built for the 2020’s.”

Baker was appointed the company’s Chief Brand Officer in 2014 and brought together creative and business management to deliver a new brand vision, leveraging a combination of pop culture, fashion, technology and entertainment. She has driven transformational programs including TOMMYNOW – the fashion industry’s largest and most successful “See Now, Buy now” runway show – and reignited the ‘90s-inspired TOMMY JEANS label, leveraging its heritage to emerge as a favorite among younger consumers. During her tenure, the high-profile partnerships established with influential tastemakers including Lewis Hamilton, Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, KITH and Vetements increased brand relevance and expanded the company’s appeal to a new generation of fans.

TOMMY HILFIGER is one of the world’s leading lifestyle brands, with a globally recognized name and identity. The company’s marketing initiatives have been instrumental to the increasing footprint of TOMMY HILFIGER through the consistent growth of global brand awareness and consumer-centric strategies that build and retain a loyal fan base. Today, brand exposure is at an all-time high as a result of standout collections, campaigns, partnerships and impactful consumer activations.

Posted November 20, 2020

Source: Tommy Hilfiger